In Fine Éditions d’Art: Groupe Les Echos-Le Parisien launches new

Groupe Les Echos-Le Parisien, the media arm of LVMH, announced the launch of its art publishing house in late November, In Fine Éditions d’Art, along with the publication of its first two books, Emmanuel Régent. Les Zones de l’Oubli and Légendes Urbaines. In Fine Éditions d’Art aims to be a leading French publisher of art books for key members of the art world: museums, artists, galleries, institutions, foundations, luxury houses and private collectors.

“Our media group, which also counts the art magazine Connaissance des Arts and Radio Classique, is pursuing its mission of bringing cultural and artistic content to a broad audience,” says Pierre Louette, Chairman and CEO of Groupe Les Echos-Le Parisien.

With its seasoned in-house team and a network of prominent experts, In Fine Éditions d’Art creates and publishes meticulously curated content with superb quality image reproduction, including artist monographs, essays, fine art books and exhibition catalogues, spanning every category of art, from classic to contemporary.

Available in bookstores since December 3, the first two publications from In Fine Éditions d’Art – Légendes Urbaines and Emmanuel Régent. Les Zones de l’Oubli – are exhibition catalogues. The first is from an exhibition of street art that took place in Bordeaux from last June through September. The second features works by artist Emmanuel Régent following an exhibition in Les Lilas from the end of September to the beginning of November.

The creation of this new publishing house lets Groupe Les Échos-Le Parisien further strengthen the ties it has forged with its partners in the art world. “We now offer them all the resources they need to promote their artists and events, from the publication of exhibition catalogues to exposure on social networks,” says Claire Lénart, Business Development Director of Groupe Les Echos-Le Parisien and Director of Connaissance des Arts.