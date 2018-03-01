Sotheby’s International Realty partners with Kitzbüheler Alps Projekt for luxury private residences. Building permits for this unique construction have been granted, announced the builder. The groundbreaking is planned for early summer 2018 with completion projected for 2020.

As with all Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas projects, architecture and design blend into the surroundings of Six Senses Kitzbühel Alps. Natural materials such as stone and wood create a stylishly comfortable atmosphere, a modern interpretation of classic Austrian style. Modern energy technology is put to use, with all areas designed for sustainability with the environment in mind.

Additional highlights include the hotel’s private access to the ski slopes and the availability of all Six Senses services to private property owners: the Six Senses Spa with its award-winning wellness concept; world-class gym equipment; personal assistance. And of course, dining: focusing on seasonal produce, the chef prepares regional dishes made with local organic ingredients.

Six Senses Kitzbühel Alps – a spectacular location

The sprawling complex encompassing 13 private chalets, 45 condominiums and a 77-room hotel stretches out over one of the most beautiful areas of the Alps. At Pass Thurn at 1,200 meters (nearly 4,000 feet), overlooking the Hohe Tauern – Austria’s oldest national park and the largest nature reserve in the entire Alps. The views of the 3,000-meter-tall mountaintops are breathtaking.

Six Senses Kitzbühel Alps is located in the Austrian state of Salzburg and is within comfortable driving distances from several major cities with international airports. Innsbruck Salzburg and Munich are approximately 90 minutes away. The alpine communities of Hollersbach and Mittersill are just several minutes by car, with Kitzbühel being 20 minutes or a half-day by ski. There are six lifts and six rides – four blue and two red, which are the least challenging. Among the many summer activities on offer are cycling, swimming, trekking, mountaineering, nature walks and golf.