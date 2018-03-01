Golden H by Rolf Lang Dresden is the most exclusive marine chronometer in the world

Exclusive Golden H collection by Rolf Lang Dresden – the unique marine chronometer with an unfolding housing

Living in a peaceful and affluent part of the world, we enjoy the best of modern life. Let us never forget, though, what creative and adventurous people have done in the past. 240 years ago, Captain James Cook was sailing around the world discovering far-flung places and claiming them for the British Empire. He was only able to do so thanks to the “H4″ Marine Chronometer of John Harrison, which showed him exactly the right time (with a difference of only a few seconds over the whole trip).

The German manufacturer of exclusive timepieces Rolf Lang Dresden is the creator of today’s most exclusive marine chronometer in the world. Rolf Lang Dresden GOLDEN H was designed in memory of John Harrison’s «H4».

The limited edition, on show these days at the 2018 Dubai Boat Show, consists of only 5 pieces worldwide, one unique piece for each time zone, and is

made of solid 18 carat gold with exclusive rare Venetian Murano glass in the globe shell and suspended in a massive gold gimbal to compensate for the movement of the ocean wave.

100% Made in Germany. The timepiece is designed completely in-house.

All 985 parts of GOLDEN H chronometer are made, polished and assembled manually, with absolutely no industrial assembly. It takes 6 kg of pure gold to produce one chronometer, but it can also be ordered in silver or platinum.

“The production accuracy of the parts is 2…3 µm, it is almost 100 times thinner than a human hair. Assembly is done by a fourth-generation watchmaker, who is invited by internationally renowned museums to restore their timepiece rarities, and this results in a chronometer with exemplary accuracy movement: only 1 sec/week,” explains Rolf Lang Dresden.

“All Rolf Lang chronometers are covered by a lifetime warranty. It means that you can effectively use them your whole life, your children and grandchildren will inherit them as a very valuable rarity,” added the ultra-luxury watch manufacturer.