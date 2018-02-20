Jamie Barrow and Maserati Levante World Speed Record in St. Moritz

British Snowboard sensation Jamie Barrow breaks Guinness World Record for fastest speed on a snowboard, towed by a vehicle. The record breaking feat took place on the frozen lake of St Moritz in Switzerland, with Barrow and the Maserati Levante SUV hitting a maximum speed of 151.57 km/h.

With the record attempt taking place on a frozen lake, safety and preparation were a major factor when planning the project. The track was closed, fenced off and piste-bashers groomed the snow especially for the Guinness World Record attempt.

Strict criteria had to be met for the record to meet Guinness World Record guidelines. These included completing a timed run in both directions with specialist recording equipment, set at 100m by a Guinness World Records official. With 400m needed either side so that the Maserati Levante could accelerate and slow down safely on the snow, a total run of approximately 900m was prepared.

On the morning of Monday 19th February, the very first out run was recorded at 151.57 km/h. Due to the Guinness World Record stipulations; a return run back was recorded at 147.72 km/h. The two runs were then averaged to give the final Guinness World Record speed of 149.65 km/h.

Barrow previously broke the same record in February 2016, when he was clocked at a speed of 99.87 km/h while being towed behind a car across the same frozen lake in St Moritz. Despite breaking the record in 2016, Barrow was always confident that an even greater speed was possible, due to the track in 2016 being slightly shorter than originally planned and the soft snow not allowing the grip needed.

This time he returned to the lake with a powerful Maserati Levante SUV, a much faster car than the one used in his last record attempt, fitted with Pirelli Scorpion Winter tires. The special studded tires have 474 studs per tire and are 4 mm long to allow the best grip possible on the frozen lake.

Maserati‘s luxury SUV offers an array of high-tech features including the Q4 Intelligent All-Wheel Drive System and the recently developed EPS producing a highly capable SUV. With its variable torque control, the Q4 Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system is always active and responds immediately to any variation in the driving conditions, providing premium performance for Barrow’s Guinness World Record. In conjunction with the Q4 Intelligent All-Wheel Drive System, EPS improves the car’s handling and comfort, better supports the driving modes, and enables the newly-introduced active ADAS functions.

Jamie Barrow, aged 25, is officially Britain’s fastest snowboarder. Forced to retire from the British Snowboard Cross team in 2013 with a serious back injury, Jamie has been pushing the limits of speed snowboarding ever since.

Jamie is also famous for his viral internet videos including being towed by an aircraft across a runway and speeding across St Moritz’s frozen lake using a jet-powered backpack.