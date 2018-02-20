TIMELESS HOSPITALITY IN PHNOM PENH.

Rosewood Phnom Penh Opens In The Heart Of The Capital’s Cultural And Business Center. The Cambodian capital is considered one of the most charming capitals in Southeast Asia.

With the ever-increasing desire for authentic travel experiences amongst affluent explorers, the newly opened Rosewood Phnom Penh hotel satisfies this urge.

Rosewood Phnom Penh is nestled in the iconic 39-story Vattanac Capital Tower prominently located in the central cultural and business district along Preah Monivong Boulevard. At 188 meters high, atop the tallest building in the Cambodian capital, the luxury hotel boasts 360° views of the city.

Designed by Melbourne’s BAR Studio, with two restaurants created by Tokyo-based Bond Design Studio, the interior of the ultra-luxury hotel aims to capture the essence of the country with a blend of Khmer architectural aspects, the country’s French colonial heritage and Cambodian craft techniques, all embraced by a subtle classic-meets-contemporary style.

For travelers experiencing the vibe of Phnom Penh, Rosewood Phnom Penh is the ideal base to become immersed into the vigor of the city. The iconic landmarks of The Royal Palace, National Museum, Central Market, Wat Phnom, the art street, riverside and the central business district are all conveniently located nearby.

The hotel’s residential-style guestrooms are among the largest in Phnom Penh, with a total of 175 rooms including 37 suites. Their design includes large, round, window-facing tables that double as dining or work spaces, inviting guests to soak in vistas of the city skyline and tranquil Tonle Sap and Mekong Rivers. Guestrooms at Rosewood Phnom Penh start from a spacious 50-square-meter Executive Room to the signature Norodom House at 225 square meters.

Gastronomes will be spoilt for choice with four dining venues, with innovative and cutting- edge fare spanning Asian, Japanese and European cuisines. The Brasserie Louis situated on level 35 instantly presents a panoramic vista of the city skyline and Mekong River from floor-to-ceiling, wrap-around windows, and features French classic comfort foods and regional Cambodian favorites.

Iza is a Japanese izakaya-style restaurant that invites guests to linger, sample course after course, and socialize over a lively meal with robata-yaki and irori charcoal grill open kitchen with counter seating as the main feature. The highlight of the dining journey is Sora – translated as “sky” from Japanese – the highest bar in Phnom Penh, and uniquely perched on a cantilevered terrace on level 37 with unobstructed views of the Cambodian capital.