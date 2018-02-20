Business, Gourmet, Holiday

First urban hotel in Southeast Asia for Rosewood open atop the tallest building in Phnom Penh

on/Comments closed

 

TIMELESS HOSPITALITY IN PHNOM PENH.

Rosewood Phnom Penh Manor Suite-

“Phnom Penh fuses the majesty of the past with the pulse of the present and the promise of the future,” says hotel Managing Director Daniel Grau. “At Rosewood Phnom Penh, we blend traditional refinement with contemporary sophistication to express Rosewood’s A Sense of Place philosophy.” images: rosewood hotels & resorts

Rosewood Phnom Penh Opens In The Heart Of The Capital’s Cultural And Business Center. The Cambodian capital is considered one of the most charming capitals in Southeast Asia.

With the ever-increasing desire for authentic travel experiences amongst affluent explorers, the newly opened Rosewood Phnom Penh hotel satisfies this urge.

Rosewood Phnom Penh is nestled in the iconic 39-story Vattanac Capital Tower prominently located in the central cultural and business district along Preah Monivong Boulevard. At 188 meters high, atop the tallest building in the Cambodian capital, the luxury hotel boasts 360° views of the city.

Designed by Melbourne’s BAR Studio, with two restaurants created by Tokyo-based Bond Design Studio, the interior of the ultra-luxury hotel aims to capture the essence of the country with a blend of Khmer architectural aspects, the country’s French colonial heritage and Cambodian craft techniques, all embraced by a subtle classic-meets-contemporary style.

For travelers experiencing the vibe of Phnom Penh, Rosewood Phnom Penh is the ideal base to become immersed into the vigor of the city. The iconic landmarks of The Royal Palace, National Museum, Central Market, Wat Phnom, the art street, riverside and the central business district are all conveniently located nearby.

the golden Royal Palace — located within walking distance of Rosewood Phnom

Fit for a king: the golden Royal Palace — located within walking distance of Rosewood Phnom Penh – is the official residence of the current monarch.

The hotel’s residential-style guestrooms are among the largest in Phnom Penh, with a total of 175 rooms including 37 suites. Their design includes large, round, window-facing tables that double as dining or work spaces, inviting guests to soak in vistas of the city skyline and tranquil Tonle Sap and Mekong Rivers. Guestrooms at Rosewood Phnom Penh start from a spacious 50-square-meter Executive Room to the signature Norodom House at 225 square meters.

Gastronomes will be spoilt for choice with four dining venues, with innovative and cutting- edge fare spanning Asian, Japanese and European cuisines. The Brasserie Louis situated on level 35 instantly presents a panoramic vista of the city skyline and Mekong River from floor-to-ceiling, wrap-around windows, and features French classic comfort foods and regional Cambodian favorites.

Iza is a Japanese izakaya-style restaurant that invites guests to linger, sample course after course, and socialize over a lively meal with robata-yaki and irori charcoal grill open kitchen with counter seating as the main feature. The highlight of the dining journey is Sora – translated as “sky” from Japanese – the highest bar in Phnom Penh, and uniquely perched on a cantilevered terrace on level 37 with unobstructed views of the Cambodian capital.

Rosewood Phnom Penh Manor Suite Rosewood Phnom Penh doors are open-2018 Rosewood Phnom Penh Executive bedroom Rosewood Phnom Penh doors are open Rosewood Phnom Penh Bar

 

 

 

Related posts:

Vienna airRosewood Hotels & Resorts announces Rosewood Vienna Bangkok to get 459-metre city observation towerBangkok to get the tallest observation tower in Southeast Asia and one of the world’s tallest towers rosewood-will-soon-be-helping-guests-uncover-a-sense-of-place-in-hong-kongRosewood will soon be helping guests uncover A Sense of Place in Hong Kong Four Seasons and BRG Group Announce Plans to Open Luxury Hotel in Hanoi, VietnamMajor High-End Hospitality Chain to Open Luxury Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam rosewood-mandarina-2017Rosewood Mandarina to become one of the best resorts in Mexico
Tagged: