Luxury Lifestyle in Tennessee: Four Seasons’ new tower to become synonymous with Nashville’s skyline

Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences to debut in Tennessee.

Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences celebrated the start of construction on an iconic tower which will become synonymous with Nashville’s skyline. Four Seasons is renowned for operating some of the best hotels, resorts, and residences in the world. The development team expects to commence marketing and sales of Four Seasons Private Residences in the near future.

In a city where the business is booming, and individuals come from around the world to experience the culture and music, this new high-end property wants to rewrite what is possible for any resident or visitor.

Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville is a five-star, full service hotel with 236 keys, a world-class spa, an array of lavish amenities, and 143 Private Residences which will set a new standard for premium living in Music City. Construction is being led by AECOM Hunt and is designed as LEED Gold. With demolition work on the site having been completed in May, foundation work will commence now throughout the rest of 2019 with the project aiming to go vertical in early 2020.

The new Hotel and Private Residences will be located in the heart of downtown. It is strategically located adjacent to the Cumberland River, within a block of fresh and exciting culinary and nightlife experiences throughout SoBro and on Broadway, and just across the street from West Riverfront Park and the award-winning Ascend Amphitheater. This prime location will make the project the ideal spot for visitors and residents to experience the best of Nashville.

“When Four Seasons chooses to enter a market, it seeks to redefine what luxury quality, service and lifestyle can be,” said Timothy D. Haskin, senior managing director of AECOM Capital. “To achieve that, up to the standards of Four Seasons, you have to assemble an exceptional team of architects, designers and visionaries, and we’ve done just that with our project team.”