Tambour Spin Time Air – an ethereal display as if time were suspended in mid-air

Louis Vuitton unveiled the Tambour Spin Time Air Collection, boasting an innovative system of rotating cubes set within a transparent face. These cubes have become veritable satellites, suspended between the caliber and the case, whose hidden sides can be seen through the transparent back along with the oscillating weight.

Louis Vuitton‘s Spin Time watchmaking concept provides a fun way of reading the time thanks to an exclusive and patented caliber developed a decade ago. Instead of a central hand, Louis Vuitton high-end watches use twelve rotating cubes to display the hours.

Every 60 minutes, the corresponding cube spins to reveal the next hour, while the previous hour simultaneously rotates to hide its numeral. This year, the master watchmakers at La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton have further evolved the unique self-winding movement to be more even more ethereal, in that the cubes displaying the hour appear to float in mid-air.

Each of the seven new Tambour Spin Time Air watches is housed in a white gold case, available with a variety of central pattern in gemstones settings, while the cubes themselves are set with diamonds or colored stones, lacquered or satin- brushed.

Beverly Hills – The world’s most famous zip code

Last week, Louis Vuitton was in Beverly Hills for the new Louis Vuitton X exhibit, at 468 North Rodeo Drive. A history of creative exchanges. Louis Vuitton X (From June 28th to September 15th, 2019) is an immersive journey through 160 years of artistic collaborations.

The exhibition brings together a remarkable collection of early twentieth-century special-order trunks, beautiful art deco perfume bottles and window displays commissioned and designed by Louis Vuitton’s grandson Gaston-Louis, iconic Monogram bags reworked by renowned artists and designers such as Karl Lagerfeld, Rei Kawakubo, Cindy Sherman, and Frank Gehry, and original collaborations and commissions by artists including Yayoi Kusama, Richard Prince, and Zaha Hadid.