Limited edition Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster is the most exclusive open Aventador



Produced in just 63 units, the Limited edition Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster is a collaboration between Lamborghini’s design and Ad Personam teams. Considered to be the most exclusive open Aventador, the limited edition of the iconic V12 super sports car was presented at 2019 Monterey Car Week, USA.

The Aventador SVJ Roadster’s 63 units are already sold to supercar collectors worldwide, with delivery from 2020 onwards.

Alongside the SVJ 63 Roadster, Lamborghini paid tribute to its endurance motorsport victories with the unveiling of the Huracán EVO GT Celebration. Lamborghini’s limited series of 36 units pays tribute to the dual victories of 2018 and 2019 at the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring ‒ 36 being the sum time of the two famous endurance races, also known as the “36 Hours of Florida”.

With the Limited edition Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster, the supercar manufacturer emphasizes the virtually limitless color and trim options available through Lamborghini’s car personalization program.

The exterior styling is specifically developed for the Roadster model, with a matt or shiny carbon fiber upper part that includes roof, engine cover, engine air vents, windscreen rim and wing mirrors. A new matt titanium finish features on the Leirion forged rims and the car carries the SVJ 63 livery, as well as a ‘1 of 63’ numbered plate.

Inside, three color schemes in Alcantara, featuring carbon fiber elements throughout the cockpit, are complemented by Lamborghini’s patented lightweight CarbonSkin. A badge on the steering wheel endorses the car as one of a limited edition, as does a ‘63’ logo on the rear wall in Alcantara and CarbonSkin.

Sporting the ‘Super Veloce’ for superfast and ‘Jota’ suffix signifying the car’s performance and track prowess, its coupé stablemate took the Nürburgring-Nordschleife production car record. The SVJ Roadster accelerates from standing to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and from 0 to 200 km/h in 8.8 seconds. A top speed of more than 350 km/h is complemented by a braking distance of 100 km/h to 0 in 31 meters.

The style of the super sports car brand is also illustrated in clothing and accessories. Lamborghini Spring/Summer 2020 Menswear collection is a total look divided into three lines: informal luxury, future shapers and designers of experience.