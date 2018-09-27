The new Advanced Italian Yachts blue water Maxi Yacht is characterized by elegance, functionality and total comfort on board. The new Advanced A80 Jikan debuted at 2018 Genoa Boat Show.

Advanced Yachts, the Italian boat building company that produces technologically advanced and high- performance luxury maxi yachts, presents its new Advanced A80 JIKAN (Japanese for “Time”), the elegant Maxi Yacht that combines sports performances with the luxurious comfort in the interiors that distinguishes the style and top-class design content of boats built by Advanced Yachts.

The underlying theme of boats built by Advanced Italian Yachts is the search for full integration between the interior and exterior. Thus in the A80, due to a fully glazed deckhouse, the lower deck too is bathed in bright light and you can experience intense brightness while enjoying an all around view of the outside, a feature that is usually offered only by large motor boats.

Launched in Pesaro at the end of July, JIKAN yacht has sailed in the Mediterranean Sea, circumnavigating Italy from the Adriatic Sea to Sardinia, past Puglia, Sicily and the Aeolian Islands.

The yacht offers extraordinary performances at sea, just like the Advanced A80 APSARAS, winner of the ARC Regatta in 2015 and the protagonist of an exciting journey around the world. Currently APSARAS yacht is located in Australia, having safely crossed seas and oceans between Cape Verde, Brazil, Cape, Sri Lanka and the archipelagos of Thailand. In the coming months, it will set sail to Chile and the Americas, navigating up the Pacific coast from South to North, finally ending its long journey to Hong Kong.

The Advanced A80 Jikan has been designed by the American naval architects John Reichel and Jim Pugh and by the Italian design studio of Mario Pedol and Massimo Gino, Nauta Design.

Gurit was responsible for the structural engineering. The specifications of the yacht were defined taking into account the best possible options for fitting out: a 35-metre Southern Spars mast with furling boom and carbon rigging, Harken winches and a Reckmann furler.

Top-class performance and ample volumes are the results that the design team were aiming for with the Advanced A80. The rudder shape and fin profile are the result of state-of-the-art research for performance, control and easy handling in any weather condition.

The development and optimization of the Advanced A80 hull shape benefits from Reichel/Pugh’s experience designing the most competitive yachts on the international racing circuit today. Their state-of-the-art design tools have been developed in-house over 30 years of racing yacht design and are used to optimize hull shapes, appendages and rig design.

A cockpit, the size and comfort of which is unrivalled, includes three different areas for the owner and his guests: a spacious dining area with two large sofas and two ample areas devoted to relaxation and reading, one creating a continuation of the dining area and the other provided at the stern. The whole cockpit extends over a single-level deck area, designed to ensure free movement on deck, without obstacles. All this without affecting the generous roominess below deck.

The owner’s suite is located aft featuring a full-beam cabin: 6 metres wide, it has a king-sized bed at the centre, flanked on one side by a sofa and on the other by a study area. The bathroom is divided into two parts, with one room devoted exclusively to a large shower.

Completing the sleeping quarters are two guest cabins located midships, with a height of 2.4 m and single beds that can be put together to form a double bed. Additionally, both guest cabins are fitted with an extra drop-down berth.

There is a full-beam saloon amid-ships over 6 metres wide, with a large dining area, faced by an oversize sofa forming a relaxation area. The whole of this area is flooded with light through the continuous glazing along the upper part of the deckhouse and through four large windows in the hull that offer a spectacular view of the sea. The galley and crew quarters are located forward and completed by a crew mess and two twin crew cabins and two bathrooms.

Due to the high level of customisation of the interiors of this boat, other layouts can be provided with the owner’s cabin forward and the crew area and services aft.