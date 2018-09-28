The time-reading on this Chaumet timepiece is a representation of nature in movement: a yellow sapphire star is moving in an intense sky moving each Hour, and a flock of three birds is flying indicating the Minutes. Two giraffes are contemplating this sky full of stars, at the heart of a savannah at night. The whole scene on the new Chaumet Trésors d’Afrique – Espiègleries watch (read about the Trésors d’Afrique collection here) is made of engraving and miniature painting.

Since 1780, Chaumet has forged links with world’s civilizations to invent jewellery and watchmaking creations echoing distant lands at the center of the Place Vendôme.

Chaumet continues this exploration with Les Mondes de Chaumet. Trésors d’Afrique is the third and final halt on this creative journey and explores sub-Saharan Africa which has remained almost an unexplored territory for the luxury Maison and the Parisian world of High Jewellery.

How could Chaumet celebrate Africa without evoking its lush flora and fauna?

Designed by Kenyan artist Evans Mbugua, six brooches, one of which can be transformed into earrings, and six watches revisit the classic animalistic theme with a fresh dose of levity.

Espiègleries Jumping Hours Creative complication watch is part of this collection. The drawing of its dial is directly inspired by a series of six brightly-coloured humorous brooches, designed by Kenyan artist Evans Mbugua and revisiting with vitality and impertinence the classic bestiary theme. Vivid colors and cheerful animals complete this lively ensemble with virtuosity.

A Swiss self-winding mechanical movement with Jumping Hours complication is bringing to life this High watchmaking piece, with humour and poetry. This watch collection signed by Chaumet is a limited edition of 5 units.