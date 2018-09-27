Maison Azzedine Alaïa launches its first digital store, opening its doors to over 100 markets around the world.

A project started with late designer Azzedine Alaïa, the launch of Maison-Alaia.com marks an important milestone in the history of the luxury fashion Maison. It will enable women around the world to enjoy the timeless creativity Maison Alaïa stands for.

The digital store will exist alongside the Alaïa flagships in Paris and London, and will feature the house’s largest offering, adding to the unique Alaïa luxury shopping experience in several ways.

Current season Maison Alaïa ready-to-wear, shoes, and accessories will be available as will the Les Intemporels classic pieces, central to Mr. Alaïa’s sense of timeless beauty and wish to enrich women’s lives through his work.

Available only online at the Alaïa website will be the new Edition collection, a series of iconic pieces selected from the Azzedine Alaïa archive. Each of these garments will be made to the exact specifications and rigorous construction insisted upon by Azzedine Alaïa himself and in the original fabrics or, should these no longer be available, in new materials inspired by them.

Garments will carry a label according to the year this design was first shown.

A second label, Editions Limitées, will also be showcased online. Both newly designed and re-edited from the archive, no more than between thirty and sixty of each of these pieces will ever be produced. Created to demi-couture standards, Editions Limitées will be available to purchase by appointment only, in the Maison Alaïa ateliers in Paris, celebrating the direct and intimate relationship the house has always been known for.

Further capsule collections will be introduced over time with the aim that customers will continue to enjoy the great pleasure of shopping at Maison Alaïa.