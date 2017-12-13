Where Holiday Festivities Never End.

It’s the little things that make life bubble. It’s the most wonderful time of the year… so let the biggest champagne houses bring the extra sparkle in your favorite holiday moments.

Perrier-Jouët x Luftwerk

Maison Perrier-Jouët‘s new partnership with the Chicago-based artists Luftwerk shines new light on the Maison’s Art Nouveau heritage. Unveiled at Design Miami/ 2017, Luftwerk’s digital installations create an immersive environment that reinterprets Perrier-JouëtArt Nouveau heritage.

“When we discovered Perrier-Jouët, we were immediately fascinated by the Maison’s Art Nouveau heritage, epitomized by Émile Gallé’s iconic anemone motif,” says Luftwerk. “It’s a symbol of Perrier-Jouët’s links with nature. Making champagne is much more than just opening a bottle. It’s a long process that involves both sunlight and darkness.”

Becoming is an immersive space in which a rhythmic ebb and flow of colored light reveals the hidden layers of Gallé’s design, revealing unseen structures. The bottle of Perrier-Jouët enjoyed in the sunshine has spent years hidden in dark cellars. The artists reveal that sometimes what we see is an aspect of something else that remains invisible.

Moët Impérial Golden Sparkle 2017 Limited Edition

The 3D ink on the exterior of this bottle of Moët Impérial creates the effect of a solid gold bottle. Trust Moët & Chandon and its savoir-fête to fill the air with glittering bubbles for endless celebrations. Add a touch of gold to these golden moments with the vibrant Moët Impérial Golden Sparkle, this year’s Limited Edition. A unique way to celebrate get-togethers and festive tables around the world.

Share the Moët & Chandon magic with the iconic #moetimperial or spread the holiday love with #moetrose, both spirited bubbles are a perfect accompaniment to this season’s generosity, warmth and hospitality.

Dom Pérignon unveils creative collaboration with Tokujin Yoshioka

Following renowned artists including Marc Newson, Karl Lagerfeld, David Lynch and Iris van Herpen, Dom Pérignon luxury champagne house invited Japanese artist Tokujin Yoshioka to revisit the bottle and coffret for Dom Pérignon Vintage 2009. The artist has also created a reinterpretation of Dom Pérignon Rosé 2005.

Produced in a year of prodigious sunlight and heat, the 2009 vintage of Dom Pérignon is a luminous, solar champagne that resonates perfectly with the stunning beauty of light that characterizes Tokujin Yoshioka’s work. His creation revisits this exceptional Dom Pérignon vintage, evoking its radiant vibration to the eye and the palate, says Dom Pérignon Chef de Cave Richard Geoffroy: “The artistic affinity Tokujin shares with Dom Pérignon was evident to me from our first encounter. As we tasted the champagne, he instinctively expressed a strong connection with the solar character of Dom Pérignon Vintage 2009.”

The Hennessy X.O Odyssey Experience

Hennessy, the world’s best-selling Cognac, announced the opening of The X.O Odyssey Experience, the brand’s first engraving kiosk and multisensory brand experience dedicated to the original X.O Cognac. You can visit The X.O Odyssey Experience at The Shops at Columbus Circle in New York City to receive complimentary engraving on the Hennessy X.O decanter, making it the perfect holiday gift. Shoppers are invited to bring a bottle of Hennessy X.O, the world’s original X.O Cognac, to The Odyssey Experience at The Shops at Columbus Circle to receive complimentary bottle engraving and gift wrapping.