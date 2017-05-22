Perrier-Jouët’s new cuvée pays tribute to the Chardonnay grape. Endlessly versatile, this new cuvée is the perfect partner for all the special moments that make life worth living.

Bringing to life the Chardonnay ‘s distinctively fresh taste, Perrier-Jouët has created a new cuvée that pays tribute to the vibrant freshness of the white grape. Seventh in an unbroken line of cellar masters, Hervé Deschamps blended Chardonnays from the region’s finest terroirs, adding up to 15% of reserve wines and a light dosage of 8g per liter. The result is an exceptional cuvée that “dances with freshness, lightness and vitality.”

The new cuvée is the second Perrier-Jouët Blanc de Blancs creation by Cellar Master Hervé Deschamps, following his mythic Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque Blanc de Blancs. It is also the first addition to the Perrier-Jouët collection in 20 years. Refined and exclusive, it is a reflection of the Maison Perrier-Jouët’s exceptional savoir-faire and the meticulous detail with which it selects its grapes.

“Exuberant, feminine and deliciously spontaneous, the new cuvée has an impertinent charm that is completely unique,” says Perrier-Jouët about its new Blanc de Blancs with the Maison’s distinctive floral signature.

To create it, Cellar Master Hervé Deschamps has personally selected an elegant blend of floral Chardonnays from the Champagne region’s best vineyards. The result is a wine that epitomizes the spirit of the Maison with its mineral freshness and floral vitality. On the nose, lively wild hedgerow flower aromas of elderberry, acacia and honeysuckle tangle and twist with notes of citrus fruit.

Produced in very limited quantities, it is in phase with the most vivacious and exclusive urban experiences – from the latest garden rooftop bar to boutique hotel lounges in the world’s most happening cities. Its design is an ode to authenticity, the wine’s luminescent greenish-gold hue accentuated by a unique transparent bottle with festive notes of silver and gold.

To celebrate this exuberant new wine, the Maison Perrier-Jouët has launched a first-time collaboration with the Michelin-starred chef Akrame Benallal. A leading figure in international haute cuisine – with a chain of restaurants and bistros that stretches from Paris to Hong Kong – Akrame is a perfect match for its vibrant, contemporary personality.

His selection of original finger food recipes have been specially designed to complement Perrier-Jouët Blanc de Blancs‘ delicate floral palette, playing on contrasts & textures between water & earth.