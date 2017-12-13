BVLGARI unveiled its fifth and newest property, the Bulgari Resort Dubai. Bulgari Resort & Residences Dubai – first-of-its-kind development for Bulgari, both in scale and magnitude.

On 5th December, Bulgari Hotel & Resort Dubai held its launch event, hosting guests including model Bella Hadid, Oscar-winning actress Alicia Vikander, model and actor Jon Kortajarena, and model Jasmine Sanders, for an unforgettable night of dining and dancing beneath the stars.

Situated on the man-made Jumeira Bay, an island carved into the shape of a seahorse and adjoined by a 300m bridge to central

Dubai coastline, the new Bulgari Resort & Residences Dubai is a true ‘urban oasis.’ The complex also comprises a private

Marina featuring 50 boat berths and the first world’s Bulgari Yacht Club with unparalled views over the sea. Guests can also enjoy the 1,700 square-metre Spa with hammam, indoor pool, fitness centre, beauty salon with a traditional barbershop and

hairdresser.

Designed by Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel, the Italian architectural firm that has created all the Bulgari Hotels & Resorts, the

158,000 square-metre property is a premiere for Bulgari, both in scale and significane. Charming with a Mediterranean village

feel, the luxury complex features the Resort, six residential buildings with 173 sea facing apartments, 15 private mansions, and

Bulgari’s first-ever Marina and Yacht Club.

Comprised of 101 rooms and suites, as well as 20 Bulgari villas with pool, garden and sea-view, The Bulgari Resort &

Residences Dubai offers a full range of amenities, such as the gourmet Il Ristorante – Niko Romito, the Il Café open all day , Il

Bar with its iconic oval-shaped freestanding bar and La Spiaggia the most exclusive beach Club with private beach and a unique

mosaic-design outdoor swimming pool.

The Bulgari Resort Dubai promises to make its inaugural holiday season nothing short of spectacular, as it unveils a stunning calendar of festivities. Guests can immerse themselves in the season with a special Afternoon Tea, or treat the little ones to a pyjama party or cooking lesson courtesy of our Little Gems Club. For Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s, the celebrations continue with tantalising menus, champagne and dancing beneath the stars.