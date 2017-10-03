The moment has all but arrived. The Bulgari Hotel Beijing is now open.

Bulgari Hotel Beijing Opens In The Heart of Beijing’s Exclusive Embassy District.

The Bulgari Hotel Beijing adds a new jewel to The Bulgari Hotels & Resorts luxury hospitality collection. The combination of the natural landscape with the artistic content will make this development a new benchmark for enlightened luxury living in the future.

Flanked by a contemporary art museum, the 120 rooms and suites Bulgari Hotel Beijing is an intimate haven of luxury, with the aim of becoming a true urban resort.

The new Bulgari Hotel Beijing is located in the heart of the Chinese capital’s exclusive Embassy District and near the trendy dining and fashion quarter of Sanlitun. Set against a lively urban landscape and directly facing the Liangma River, the Bulgari Hotel Beijing has been conceived as a link between the discerningtraveller in search of nature and art, and the sophisticated elite of Beijing.

“The opening of the first Bulgari hotel in China underlines the importance of this market for our brand and it is a symbol of the fruitful dialogue between our two countries,” said Jean Christophe Babin, Bulgari CEO.

The Bulgari Suite

Measuring nearly 400 square meters, the Bulgari Suite is one of the largest suites in Beijing. Offering guests sweeping views of the Liangma River, Beijing skyline, and Bulgari’s own magnificent private gardens, the suite features modern Italian design coupled with state-of-the-art technology.

Extremely high ceilings make this luminous suite exceptional, together with teak finishings and floor-to- ceiling windows. The bedroom, with its comfortable super king size bed made from woven bamboo, has an elegant walk-in closet leading to the master bathroom. Languishing in the large Jacuzzi bathtub, guests enjoy the perfect relaxation.

With a black granite floor, the spacious living area of the suite is complemented by soft designer carpets and the Italian finest furniture. A precious dining table stands out in the private dining room decorated with different art-pieces. The Bulgari Suite is accompanied by its own Spa treatment room, and private sauna.

Designed by Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel and Partners, the new hotel features not just some of the city’s largest guestrooms, but also the Bulgari signature Bar and Ristorante set facing a private park bordering the river side, a large Spa with a 25mt long pool, and a spacious ballroom. Michelin-starred chef Niko Romito is launching here a menu to share his culinary philosophy at Il Ristorante in the new hotel.

“The Bulgari Hotel Beijing has been designed and built with the same spirit and attention to detail that characterizes all our properties,” said Bulgari Group Executive Vice-President, Silvio Ursini.

“We firmly believe that the extensive use of precious materials, Italian marbles, detailed wood and fabrics, a combination of the best Italian residential furniture and Chinese meticulous craftsmanship, will honor the expectations of our customers.”

“Designed by architects Antonio Citterio and Patricia Viel, and crowning seven years of meticulous construction work, the fourth jewel in the Bulgari Hotels & Resorts collection rises within the new Genesis Project, an oasis of tranquility that balances art and nature,” commented chinadaily.

“Celebrities, artists and designers will gather to celebrate the hotel’s opening gala dinner hosted by Babin and Bao Min, chairman of Genesis. Michelin-starred chef Niko Romito, chef curator of the Il Ristorante concept for Bulgari Hotels & Resorts, created a special dinner for the occasion, expressing his philosophy of simplicity and his original cuisine concept,” added chinadaily.