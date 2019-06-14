Piero Fornasetti, a figure with many sides, but known principally on the international design scene, is investigated and unveiled in all his complexity in the exhibition Fornasetti Inside Out Outside In announced at Artipelag, Stockholm, Sweden.

In 2019, Artipelag Museum is putting the spotlight on the numerous works of the Italian artist and designer Piero Fornasetti (1913–1988) by displaying paintings, drawings, graphic design, furniture and other design items. “Fornasetti Inside Out Outside In” (14 June 2019- 26 January 2020) is the first exhibition in Sweden to embrace the entire output of Piero Fornasetti (1913- 1988), right up to the contemporary work of his son Barnaba.

The exhibition is revealing how Fornasetti’s work encompasses various artistic disciplines.

The new museum complex for modern and contemporary art has chosen to dedicate its main summer exhibition to this multifaceted Italian artist and designer, revealing his numerous dimensions and his entire output, from paintings to drawings, from graphic art to furniture, from design objects to installations.

The exhibition is a chronological journey that interacts with the museum’s architecture, bringing out the richness ofFornasetti’s imagination and that constant movement, Inside Out Outside In, which characterizes his fluid and borderless creativity.

Fornasetti’s creative ideas seem to emerge from an inexhaustible source, and it becomes clear that his notion of design itself takes its cue from this absence of temporal and disciplinary boundaries, from a philosophical reflection that permeates all categories and puts man and the human condition at its centre.

Precisely because of these characteristics, Piero Fornasetti was long considered an outsider on the art scene. Today, in an altered environment where the boundaries between art, design and craftsmanship seem to be relaxing, this exhibition arising from a collaboration between Artipelag and Fornasetti offers a new interpretation, revealing the traits that makehim a model for a younger generation of artists.