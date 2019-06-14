Sanlorenzo at Art Basel 2019 – the perfect expression of the shipyard’s sophisticated luxury

The homage to Piero Dorazio at @Art Basel in Basel 2019.

Sanlorenzo Yachts, the Italian shipbuilding company crafting tailor-made motor yachts as unique as a works of art, brings to Art Basel 2019 its own story and philosophy, once again entrusting the design of its own space in the Collectors Lounge to Art Director Piero Lissoni who has become the interpreter of the shipyard’s values through his unmistakable minimalist style.

For the second consecutive year, Sanlorenzo reconfirms its participation in Art Basel show in Basel, the world’s leading art fair for modern and contemporary art, scheduled until June 16.

This collaboration between Sanlorenzo Yachts and Art Basel started in 2018 with signing a global partnership agreement for the annual appointments in Hong Kong, Basel, and Miami Beach. A choice that reconfirms Sanlorenzo’s ability, as a representative of nautical excellence, to tell its history from new point of view, blending with new worlds and creative languages.

The connection of Sanlorenzo Yachts to the art world is narrated through the homage to Piero Dorazio, among the principal artist of abstract art in Italy, in an installation that is refined and poetic in its essentiality, the perfect expression of that sophisticated luxury that identifies the brand.

The artwork “Blue Land II”(1992), displayed in the center of the lounge, has been chosen to pay homage to the Master of Color. During the 80s Piero Dorazio in fact reinterpreted the formal theme of reticular intersections as a new pictorial investigation tied to the perception of space through the sensations of color-light and form-composition

Accompanying the visitor toward the artwork, scale models of Sanlorenzo’s yachts and superyachts are displayed in glass showcases like works of art, representing that unique marriage of experience, artisanship, and innovation which forms the basis of each new sartorial creation by Sanlorenzo Yachts.

The partnership between Sanlorenzo Yachts and Art Basel 2019 is part of a coherent journey that has seen the yachting company collaborating with leading Galleries and cultural institutions over the years such as the Triennale di Milano during the Fuorisalone 2017 and 2018, presenting the “Sanlorenzo: Il mare a Milano” (“Sanlorenzo: The sea in Milan”) and “Il mare a Milano: Yachtville” (“The sea in Milan: Yachtville”), and with Tornabuoni Arte with which it organized, in conjunction with Art Basel 2019 in Miami Beach in 2016 and in the 57th Venice Biennale,exhibitions on board its own yachts dedicated to the Italian Monochrome and Alighiero Boetti.

The three Sanlorenzo Yachts installations signed by Piero Lissoni were born from the partnership with Art Basel which started in 2018. The first was presented at Art Basel in Basel 2018 in homage to Emilio Isgrò, the one unveiled at Art Basel in Miami Beach 2018 was a tribute to Italian artist Alberto Biasi, and the most recent one presented at Art Basel in Hong Kong 2019 wasin homage to artist Alixe Fu.