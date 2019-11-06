Feelings directly from the brain: Guerlain’s Mindscent – a fragrance finder powered by emotion sensors

When it comes to digital technologies in the fragrance domain, Guerlain is a pioneer.

After inventing Olfaplay, a digital radio app and website for people who are passionate about perfume, Guerlain continues to tap into the latest digital technologies with Mindscent, a new perfume experience proposed at the Maison’s boutiques.

The Mindscent app was officially unveiled at Guerlain’s emblematic 68 Champs-Elysées store. It will initially be available at the Guerlain Place Vendôme and rue des Francs-Bourgeois boutiques in Paris before being rolled out internationally, supported by the “My Emotion, My Fragrance” campaign.

Created by Guerlain’s Digital Innovation team and fragrance experts, this groundbreaking experience is based on an innovative concept developed by researchers from Nantes University called “Keurokiff” that is able to detect feelings directly from the brain.

Thanks to cutting-edge technologies – neuronal headset and visual interfaces – customers are invited to discover a unique experience to find out which of the luxury Maison’s 110 fragrances is their favorite, the perfume that brings them the most positive emotional reaction and best matches their personality.

Visitors to Guerlain boutiques simply ask a sales associate to fit them with a neuronal headset and are then invited to blind test four distinct fragrance families – fresh, floral, oriental and woody – before answering a few questions while looking at aspirational images. The neuronal sensor analyzes the customer’s feelings to guide them. After testing several recommendations from among the 110 Guerlain fragrances available in the boutiques, their perfect perfume match is displayed on the screen in just a few seconds.