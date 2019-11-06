Best of Show: Majesty 140’s luxurious style and elegance charms judges of the 2019 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

Dubai’s Majesty 140 superyacht crowned Best Of Show at the 60th annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

Best of Show: Majesty 140’s luxurious style and elegance charms judges of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

The 60th annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS), the largest in-water boat show in the world, along with the Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF) and NBC Sports Network has awarded the 140-foot superyacht, Majesty 140 with the Best of Show award.

Dubai-based superyacht builder, Majesty Yachts, are the masterminds behind the unrivaled luxury superyacht–Majesty 140–who exhibited for the first time at FLIBS this year. The yacht features a spacious beachfront deck with balconies, a main living room finished with the finest Italian wood and leather, plenty of space for entertainment, including a large TV screen and state-of-the-art sound equipment.

The Best of Show award is given to innovative new boat models on display that encompass a variety of elements, including performance, design, technology, and architecture.

The winner was selected by an elite panel of independent judges including Ryan Hunter-Reay, American race car driver; Jason Wenig, owner of The Creative Workshop; Francoise Bezzola, Global CMO for Ulysse Nardin; and Ralph Choeff, Principal at Choeff Levy Fischman, P.A.

“Every year, our international portfolio expands reeling in new countries into the show,” said Andrew Doole, President of Informa Markets U.S. Boat Shows. “We are thrilled to have Majesty Yachts, a first-time exhibitor from Dubai, take home the trophy for their impeccable Majesty 140.”

Majesty Yachts also debuted their Majesty 100 in the U.S., which sold for $ 9.9 million at this year’s FLIBS Show.