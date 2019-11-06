Dior and Rimowa. The luggage capsule collection

High-end luggage manufacturer Rimowa and Kim Jones, Artistic Director of Dior men’s collections, have drawn on their respective savoir-faire to create an exclusive luggage capsule collection.

Several iconic Rimowa luggage pieces have been revisited by Kim Jones, Artistic Director of Dior men’s collections. The luggage capsule collection created by Dior and Rimowa was unveiled in a world premiere at the new Dior Champs- Élysées boutique.

With a minimalist, graphic design, the collection showcases an innovative anodizing process that embeds gradated colors directly into the aluminum skin of the products.

The world premiere of the collection features a spectacular staging in a pop-up space at the Dior Champs-Élysées boutique. Showcased by reflected light under a luminous dome, the creations are displayed alongside a full-scale helicopter specially personalized for the occasion. The installation will travel also to Tokyo, Beijing, Miami, Dubai, and Hong Kong.

The shell of the luggage is imprinted with the emblematic Dior Oblique motif designed for Dior by Marc Bohan in 1967. The Cabin and Trunk suitcases and a Hand Case – inspired by a Rimowa design from the early 1990s – are declined in silver, matte black and gradated blue versions. The ultra-refined aluminum Personal case in monochrome blue, black, silver or pink, is perfect for keeping personal belongings handy thanks to a detachable cross-body strap. The highlight of the collection is a Champagne Case with a crocodile leather handle, available exclusively by special order.