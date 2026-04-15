Mariah Carey’s Massive Tribeca Penthouse Is Finally Stealing the Spotlight It Deserves

A Downtown Palace Fit for Pop Royalty: Mariah Carey’s Tribeca Penthouse Steps into the Spotlight

Perched atop Franklin Tower at 90 Franklin Street in Tribeca, a glittering triplex penthouse is stepping out of the wings and into the spotlight—this time not for a music video, but for the buyer’s market. Mariah Carey’s longtime New York refuge, assembled across the building’s top three floors, has just been listed for $27 million, marking the first time this downtown palace has been offered to the public since she first stitched it together in 1999.

Inside the Mariah Carey Tribeca Penthouse That Redefines Pop Royalty Luxury. More details: @zillow

A Triplex Tailored for a Diva

Spanning roughly 12,700–12,728 square feet across three levels, the penthouse reads like a greatest‑hits album of hyper‑curated living spaces. Think: an eight‑bedroom layout, an underwater‑themed media room that feels like a secret submarine lounge, and a rooftop terrace with a fireplace that turns Hudson River sunsets into full‑length cinematic scenes. Interiors blend Art Deco grandeur with touches of “butterfly baroque,” courtesy of interior designer Mario Buatta, whose hand‑painted ceilings and buttercream‑chintz details give the home a sense of theatrical warmth rather than cold museum‑piece formality.

This isn’t just big; it’s show‑stopping big. The layout can be configured as a flexible three‑floor ensemble, with the 16th floor capable of functioning as a largely self‑contained wing, while the 17th and 18th floors form a grand upper duplex crowned by the terrace. With 1,100 square feet of private outdoor space and 360‑degree views from the Hudson to the Manhattan skyline, the penthouse feels less like an apartment and more like a private stage bordered by the whole borough.

The Price of a Pop‑Culture Icon

At $27 million, the price tag translates to roughly $2,100–2,125 per interior square foot, a figure that sits comfortably in the upper‑tier range for Tribeca’s trophy penthouses. What makes the number pop, quite literally, is the intangible: the butterfly‑themed sitting room, the Art Deco grand salon with a white baby grand piano, and the MTV Cribs‑famous interiors that have already had their own day in the cultural spotlight. In luxury real estate, rarity often masquerades as square footage, and here the math is straightforward: you’re not just buying air rights and finishes—you’re buying a slice of a pop‑icon’s personal mythology.

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For a buyer, the decision comes down to appetite: does one want a subtle, minimalist canvas or a residence that already sings? This penthouse is the latter—the kind of home where every doorway begs for a slow‑motion reveal, every corner feels like a potential Instagram story, and every terrace evening feels like an encore.

Why Now? And Why Here?

Carey has owned the property in its current triplex form for nearly three decades, since she consolidated the top three levels of Franklin Tower in 1999. Public coverage suggests she’s simply “ready to say goodbye” to this particularly dazzling chapter of her Manhattan life, rather than stepping away due to any dramatic financial or personal upheaval. For a neighborhood like Tribeca—where prewar charm and downtown cool collide—this listing is a rare, almost mythical event: a full‑floor, multi‑level penthouse with design pedigree and celebrity provenance, now available for the first time ever.

The Buyer’s Dress Rehearsal

For the right collector‑buyer, this Tribeca penthouse is less of a home and more of a performing art object: a private stage where every sunrise over the Hudson doubles as a curtain call. It’s the kind of apartment that rewards maximalism—bold parties, intimate rehearsals, rooftop soirees with a live soundtrack—while still offering the quiet moments of a well‑curated sanctuary. In a world where most luxury listings feel like immaculate but slightly generic editorials, Mariah Carey’s penthouse is the one that dares to ham it up and still feels utterly at home.