From Patio to Paradise: Roche Bobois Outdoor Brings Gallery-Worthy Design to Your Garden

Step Outside: Roche Bobois Brings French Art de Vivre to Your Garden in 2026

If you’ve ever wished your living room could follow you outside, Roche Bobois has heard you — and answered with an outdoor collection so beautifully considered, the patio may become your new favourite room. The French luxury furniture brand’s 2026 outdoor lineup is a masterclass in what happens when high design stops being precious about fresh air. Think modular sofas bold enough to anchor a garden, ceramic dining tables that catch light like jewellery, and hand-woven armchairs that turn a poolside afternoon into a full sensory experience. Here’s everything you need to know.

How Roche Bobois Is Reinventing Outdoor Living for 2026 photo @Roche Bobois BomBom

Bombom: Art Comes Out to Play

If you’re going to invite art into your garden, you might as well invite an artist. Portuguese visual artist Joana Vasconcelos — known for her monumental, colour-saturated installations — designed the Bombom collection with the same playful, fearless energy she brings to gallery spaces. The sofas, cocktail tables, rugs, and cushions all share her signature organic shapes: rounded, fluid, and slightly surprising, like something that grew in the garden rather than arrived in a delivery truck.

The outdoor version stays true to the spirit of the original indoor collection, swapping nothing in terms of personality but engineering everything for the elements. Frames are built from solid fir treated for outdoor use, while the suspension system uses extra-wide high-resilience elastic straps for that deeply comfortable, cloud-like sit. Seat cushions use bi-density polyurethane foam, and every cover is fully removable — because summer, inevitably, means mess. The back panels are adjustable, so each person in the household can fine-tune their own position of perfect laziness. The base comes in a clean black plastic finish that disappears beneath the collection’s exuberant pastel palette.

Vasconcelos herself has described the collaboration as the perfect fusion of art, design, and life — and Bombom delivers exactly that. It is the rare outdoor collection that doesn’t just survive the garden; it celebrates it.

@Rocho Bobois

Rocho Bobois Formentera: A Patio That Vibrates with Colour

Designed by Philippe Bouix, Formentera is named for the sunniest of the Balearic Islands, and it earns the reference. This wide, modular sofa is built for the kind of afternoon that stretches into evening without anyone really planning for it. The backrests come with elegant handles so they can be repositioned freely — handy when the sun shifts and a conversation turns into a proper lie-down.

The collection’s real showstopper is its upholstery: patterned Missoni fabrics paired with a solid Sunrise fabric, producing something between a terrace and a painting. Aquatic blues, citrus yellows, geometric patterns — these are not timid outdoor textiles. Formentera pairs beautifully with other pieces in the 2026 collection, including the Temps Calme sunbeds, the Kino side and pedestal tables by Dai Sugasawa, and the Trilogie ottomans by Sacha Lakic. Together they suggest an outdoor room, not just a garden arrangement.

Mah Jong Outdoor: An Icon Gets the Sun Treatment

Some things are simply too good to keep indoors. The Mah Jong sofa — originally designed by Hans Hopfer in 1971 — has been a Roche Bobois icon for over fifty years, beloved for its radical modularity and the freedom it gives users to create whatever configuration suits them best. The 2026 outdoor version honours all of that, with cushions that appear to float on open-work platforms and an upholstery range spanning solids and Missoni-patterned fabrics.

The effect is of total, unapologetic relaxation — the kind of outdoor sofa that makes everything else in the garden rearrange itself around it. Pair it with the Doc pedestal tables by Fred Rieffel or the Apex ottomans by Sacha Lakic, and you have a garden living room that could keep you outside from morning coffee to midnight.

photo @Rocho Bobois Temps Calme 2026 Outdoor Collections

Rocho Bobois Temps Calme Furniture: Tranquillity by Design

The name means “calm weather,” which rather perfectly describes the atmosphere this collection creates. Designed by Studio Roche Bobois, Temps Calme is an eco-designed modular sofa and sunbed system built specifically to bring living room comfort outdoors without any compromise. The sofa works across four distinct units — armless sections, corner sections, a lounge chair, and an ottoman — meaning you can configure it for a sprawling terrace or a compact balcony equally well.

The cushions and ottoman are upholstered in dedicated outdoor fabrics, and the whole collection pairs naturally with the Mucidule cocktail and occasional tables designed by Antoine Fritsch and Vivien Durisotti. Temps Calme doesn’t shout. It doesn’t need to. It simply invites you to stay longer.

photo @Roche Bobois Catalina

Rocho Bobois Catalina: Ceramic Meets Marine Steel

American designer Stephen Burks brings his multicultural perspective and deep attention to craft to the Catalina dining table — and the result is quietly spectacular. A slender, marine-grade stainless steel base supports a through-coloured ceramic top with an enamelled finish that softens and reflects light in equal measure. The silhouette is elegant without being delicate; this is a table built to last through seasons, not just summer parties.

The Map to Modern Luxury

THE CURATED CALENDAR

Discover the world’s most prestigious gatherings & exhibitions

Catalina combines refined design with attention to materials, finishes, and responsible sourcing, including the use of sustainable materials. Burks is also behind the Traveler collection making its debut this season — a full outdoor range of sofas, armchairs, and cocktail tables distinguished by hand-woven cord structures available in three colourways: vibrant (coral, red, and yellow), peaceful (grey, white, and cobalt blue), and natural (mouse grey, beige, and brick). The standout piece is the hooded armchair, which wraps around the sitter like a private cocoon — a detail that feels simultaneously ancient and completely contemporary.

photo @Roche Bobois Aurea Outdoor Furniture Collection 2026

More Novelties: A Rich Supporting Cast

The 2026 outdoor collection doesn’t stop at its headline acts. Several other new arrivals are worth knowing about.



The Auréa dining table and chairs, designed by Sacha Lakic, feature sunburst marquetry tops in solid teak sourced exclusively from sustainably managed forests. The grain, warmth, and natural character of the wood make every piece genuinely unique, and the whole range pairs beautifully with a Tresse outdoor rug.

The Echoes dining table, designed by Italian designer Mauro Lipparini, uses two U-shaped slanting steel legs and a stone-and-marble-effect ceramic tabletop on a glass slab — precise, resistant, and quietly luxurious. It appears alongside the Chistera chairs by Marcello Ziliani.

Plexiwood, designed by Antoine Fritsch and Vivien Durisotti, offers one of the collection’s most original material stories: a hand-polished solid oak base topped with a finely engraved Altuglas®

surface that mimics natural wood grain. The combination of warmth and transparency makes it a genuine conversation starter.

The Symi armchair by Maurizio Manzoni brings something rare to outdoor furniture: a swivel mechanism. With its floating raised backrest and upholstery available in solid or patterned outdoor fabrics, it delivers visual lightness, airflow, and genuine comfort simultaneously.



Lunae, designed by Bellavista and Piccini, revisits Bauhaus spirit with clean lines, a round seat, and a soft backrest that envelopes its metal frame like a duvet. And Kani, by Toshio Yano, draws on Japanese canework traditions to produce a basket-shaped outdoor armchair where the handwoven seat appears to float just above the ground.

photo@ Roche Bobois Mah Jong x Missoni Fabrics

Missoni Fabrics: The Textile Thread Running Through It All

One of the defining signatures of the 2026 outdoor collection is the extensive use of Missoni fabrics across multiple pieces — Formentera, Mah Jong Outdoor, and others. The Italian fashion house’s geometric and colourful textile language translates spectacularly into outdoor upholstery, bringing a vibrancy and artisanal quality that plain solution-dyed fabrics simply cannot match. It is a partnership that elevates both parties and confirms Roche Bobois’s long-standing commitment to treating outdoor furniture with the same creative seriousness as indoor design.

Where to See It: Milan Design Week 2026

Roche Bobois spotlighted outdoor design during Milan Design Week 2026, unveiling collections designed for terraces, gardens, and poolside environments, reflecting the brand’s vision of outdoor spaces as extensions of the home. Salone del Mobile runs from 21 to 26 April 2026 at the Milan Fairgrounds in Rho Salone del Mobile Milano — the global benchmark event for furnishing and design — and Roche Bobois is among the marquee presences. The brand has a strong history at Milan Design Week, having previously commissioned artist Joana Vasconcelos to entirely design their Salone stand and install an original artwork in their Milan showroom in the Durini Design District.

photo @Roche Bobois BomBom 2026

The Bigger Picture: What’s Driving Outdoor Design in 2026

The Roche Bobois collection doesn’t exist in a vacuum — it reflects and amplifies some of the most important currents in outdoor design right now.

Outdoor living trends follow the indoors closely, with modular seating offering more flexibility suited to contemporary lifestyles. Every major collection at Roche Bobois this season — Formentera, Temps Calme, Mah Jong Outdoor, Bombom — builds on this principle. You don’t buy a fixed arrangement; you configure a living space.

Biophilic design — rooted in our connection with nature — is now a core principle of outdoor living, combining natural materials, greenery, light, and organic shapes to create serene environments that foster health and well-being. Roche Bobois responds directly with teak in Auréa, stone-effect ceramic in Echoes and Catalina, and the organic, nature-referencing forms of Bombom.

Colour now appears even in the structure — tables lacquered in bold tones, chairs with high-shine surfaces that retain their tone in full sun. The Missoni upholstery and Bombom’s pastel palette place Roche Bobois squarely within this shift.

A key shift in outdoor furniture for 2026 is the move from the backyard as a party zone to a recovery zone — quiet, dedicated corners for doing absolutely nothing. Temps Calme, with its very name, is the purest expression of this. So is the hooded Traveler armchair, built for cocoon-like solitude.

Sustainability has also moved from marketing language to genuine engineering priority. Recyclable materials and modular furniture systems gain traction as operators seek furniture built for longevity rather than replacement. Roche Bobois reinforces this through its Eco8 programme, which assesses environmental impact at every stage of a product’s life cycle, and through responsible sourcing — marine-grade stainless steel in Catalina, PEFC-certified paper for printed materials, FSC-certified teak in Auréa.

The Roche Bobois Outdoor 2026 collection is what happens when a brand refuses to treat the garden as second-class territory.

From Joana Vasconcelos’s joyful Bombom forms to Stephen Burks’s precise Catalina ceramic table, from Missoni’s vibrant textile energy to the quiet poetry of Temps Calme, this is a collection that asks a simple, important question: why would you ever go back inside?

The answer, of course, is that you wouldn’t have to. That’s rather the whole point.