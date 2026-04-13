Two icons of elegance — one Champagne house and one legendary opera stage — have officially joined forces. Here’s everything you need to know about the partnership, and why it matters more than you might think.

Imagine this: the house lights dim at Lincoln Center, the orchestra tunes up, and before the first aria fills the hall, a perfectly chilled glass of Perrier-Jouët is placed in your hand. That’s the experience now on offer at the Metropolitan Opera — and it’s no accident that it feels so right.

photo: @Perrier-Jouët as The Official Champagne of The Metropolitan Opera

Maison Perrier-Jouët and the Metropolitan Opera have just announced a five-year partnership making the French Champagne house the Opera’s official bubbly of choice. To anyone who knows the two institutions, the pairing feels almost inevitable: both were born in the 19th century, both treat their craft as high art, and both have spent decades making their audiences feel like the most special people in the room.

By the numbers: Perrier-Jouët was founded in 1811; the Metropolitan Opera in 1883. The partnership runs five years. More than 650,000 people attend the Metropolitan Opera each season across 200-plus performances. That is a lot of occasions that deserve great Champagne.

Why partnerships like this actually matter

You might wonder: why does a Champagne house need to partner with an opera house? And what does an opera house gain from having a Champagne brand on its arm? The answer, it turns out, is quite a lot — for everyone involved.

For Perrier-Jouët, the Metropolitan Opera is not just a venue — it’s a values statement. The Maison has built its entire identity around the idea that Champagne is inseparable from art, nature, and beauty. By stepping into one of the world’s most prestigious performing arts institutions, the brand isn’t just selling bottles; it’s reinforcing that its place is wherever extraordinary things happen.

For the Metropolitan Opera, the partnership brings a genuine upgrade to the audience experience — think: no more queue anxiety before the curtain rises, and the option for VIP guests to enjoy the Belle Époque range in private Parterre Boxes. It also brings financial support that helps sustain 200-plus performances every season for over 650,000 people.

And for the audience — well, they get to enjoy one of the finest Champagnes in the world in one of the finest opera houses in the world. As life upgrades go, that’s hard to beat.

As Kristen Colonna, VP of Aged Spirits & Prestige Brand Portfolio at Pernod Ricard USA, put it: “We are proud to keep Perrier-Jouët’s centuries of dedication to artistic collaboration and wine-making alive by aligning with partners who share our vision for honoring heritage while leading the future for arts.”

What’s actually new at the Opera House

This isn’t just a logo slap on a press release. The partnership has produced a string of genuinely exciting new experiences for Metropolitan Opera-goers, rolled out in partnership with Patina Restaurant Group:

The Orchestra Bar has been redesigned with a striking new look inspired by Perrier-Jouët’s iconic anemone flower motif — the symbol the house has carried since artist Émile Gallé first painted it on a jeroboam back in 1902 — all set beneath that golden ceiling and those jaw-dropping Swarovski chandeliers. The result is, frankly, one of the most beautiful pre-show drinking spaces in New York City.

Patrons booking private Parterre Boxes now have access to a dedicated Champagne service featuring Perrier-Jouët’s exquisite Belle Époque range, presented as part of the Metropolitan Opera’s VIP concierge offering. Meanwhile, anyone attending a performance can skip the pre-curtain scramble by pre-ordering a glass of Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut from the Grand Tier, Orchestra, or Family Circle Bars. Grand Tier Restaurant also offers bespoke curated Champagne tastings for those who want a more immersive experience.

Perhaps most heartening of all is the support flowing to the Metropolitan Opera’s Young Associates program — designed for patrons aged 21 to 45 — which now benefits from Perrier-Jouët’s backing. Through this initiative, a new generation of opera lovers gains access to pre-performance receptions, backstage tours, networking evenings, and educational experiences. If you’ve always been opera-curious but never quite found your way in, this is the door opening for you.

What’s on at the Metropolitan Opera right now

If this partnership has put the Metropolitan Opera on your radar — or back on your radar — the 2025–26 season is a genuinely strong one to start with.

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The season opened with the world premiere of Mason Bates’s The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay, a Metropolitan Opera commission based on Michael Chabon’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. Set in the years before World War II, it follows two Jewish cousins who create an anti-fascist comic-book superhero, and the score blends electronic music, jazz, and operatic tradition in a way that feels completely alive.

Coming later in the season is the Metropolitan Opera premiere of Gabriela Lena Frank’s El Último Sueño de Frida y Diego — a vivid, colour-saturated opera imagining the final dream shared by Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera, with a libretto by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Nilo Cruz. Another highlight is a new production of Wagner’s Tristan und Isolde directed by Yuval Sharon, with the electrifying soprano Lise Davidsen making her first appearance in the role of Isolde opposite heroic tenor Michael Spyres.

Beloved classics are well-represented too: Puccini’s La Bohème returns with rapidly rising soprano Juliana Grigoryan as Mimì — and this particular run is being transmitted live in HD to cinemas worldwide, making it one of the most accessible ways to experience the Metropolitan Opera from anywhere on the planet.

The Live in HD series — now in its landmark 19th season — beams eight full performances to movie theaters around the globe each year. For anyone new to opera, it is genuinely one of the best entry points imaginable: the best seat in the house, at your local cinema, often with a pre-screening talk from an opera expert included.

Perrier-Jouët’s creative universe beyond the Opera House

The Metropolitan Opera partnership is far from the only exciting chapter in Perrier-Jouët’s story right now. The Maison has been unusually busy on the creative front — and the work is extraordinary by any measure.

Perhaps the most spectacular recent creation is Ode à la Nature — Édition Volutes, released in January 2025 as the latest addition to the Objets Extraordinaires collection. This is a collaboration with Atelier Montex, the renowned Haute Couture embroidery house that sits within Chanel’s celebrated Métiers d’Art group. Each of the ten numbered pieces features a hand-crafted structure of walnut and mirror-finish brass — 20 hours of cabinetmaking — embellished with 8,000 pearls, sequins, crystal-set stones, and silk organza embroidery in rose, white, gold, and green. Inside sits a jeroboam of Belle Époque Champagne drawn from three remarkable decades: 1999, 2008, and 2012. The price is €100,000 per piece. If that’s not a conversation starter, nothing is.

This follows the first Atelier Montex collaboration, Ode à la Nature — Édition Libellule (2023), in which a jeroboam of Belle Époque was encased in a pair of intricately embroidered dragonfly wings, inspired by a Gallé walnut side table from the Maison’s private Art Nouveau collection. Cellar Master Séverine Frerson, who has led the house’s winemaking since 2020 and is Perrier-Jouët’s first-ever female cellar master, has spoken beautifully about the parallels between embroidery and Champagne-making: both crafts, she says, require time, precision, and a willingness to pursue rare beauty with no shortcuts.

In October 2024, Perrier-Jouët revealed Cohabitare — a major ecological art installation created in partnership with the visionary design studio Formafantasma and placed directly in the Maison’s own vineyard in Épernay. The project, years in the making, celebrates biodiversity in the Champagne region and invites visitors into a living conversation between art and nature. That same month, Perrier-Jouët inaugurated its brand-new cellar — built over two and a half years specifically to integrate sustainable viticulture and regenerative agriculture into the winemaking process.

Artist Fernando Laposse, meanwhile, brought his signature pollination-inspired aesthetic to a redesign of the Belle Époque collection and Blanc de Blancs Ecobox in 2024. His work was first unveiled at Paris’s iconic Hôtel Lutetia and then exhibited at the Cellier Belle Époque in Épernay during the seasonal reopening of Belle Époque Society.

On the sustainability front, there’s a quietly revolutionary story unfolding in the vineyard. Perrier-Jouët now practices regenerative viticulture across more than 40% of its total growing area — rebuilding soil health, enriching biodiversity, and making the vines more resilient to climate change. The Maison even shipped its first transatlantic cargo of Champagne by sailing vessel in 2024, partnering with TOWT to dramatically reduce maritime emissions. Luxury and environmental responsibility, walking hand in hand.



And in London, November 2025 saw Perrier-Jouët make a significant push into the UK luxury fine wine scene, with winemaker Séverine Frerson hosting her first-ever London vins clairs masterclass at Gordon Ramsay’s Lucky Cat restaurant, alongside the appointment of Charlotte Kristensen DipWSET as the Maison’s new UK brand ambassador.

What this means for you — whether you love opera, Champagne, or both

If you’re a Perrier-Jouët fan, this partnership extends the brand’s reach into perhaps the most fitting cultural context imaginable. Watching the Maison’s anemone flower bloom across the Orchestra Bar of Lincoln Center is a reminder of how consistently and thoughtfully this house has curated its identity over two centuries.

If you’re a Metropolitan Opera devotee, the good news is that the hospitality experience just received a significant upgrade — and the Young Associates program, now supported by Perrier-Jouët, continues to be one of the most welcoming ways to build a genuine connection to opera in your twenties or thirties.

And if you’re new to both worlds, consider this your invitation. An evening at the Metropolitan Opera — with a glass of Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut in hand before the curtain rises — is the kind of experience that has a way of staying with you. A lot longer than the bubbles do.