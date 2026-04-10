Sorry Dalí, Roseberry Did It Better: The Surrealist Schiaparelli Show Lands in Knightsbridge



London has officially turned “Shocking Pink.” In a spectacular fusion of Parisian wit and British grandeur, the House of Schiaparelli has descended upon Harrods, transforming the legendary department store into a living, breathing gallery of the avant-garde. This isn’t just a pop-up; it’s a full-scale invasion of the imagination, proving that while Elsa Schiaparelli may have started her revolution in the 1920s, her spirit is very much the architect of our modern aesthetic.

photo @Schiaparelli at @Harrods – A historic house for the modern age

From the V&A to Knightsbridge: A Surreal Connection



The Harrods residency acts as the vibrant, retail heartbeat to the Victoria and Albert Museum’s landmark retrospective on Elsa Schiaparelli. While the V&A offers a scholarly, breathtaking dive into Elsa’s historical collaborations with the likes of Dalí and Cocteau, the Harrods installation brings that legacy into the “now.”

The relationship between the two is symbiotic: one honors the blueprint of surrealism, while the other showcases its high-octane evolution. It allows fashion devotees to transition from admiring the archival “Skeleton Dress” in a museum gallery to trying on its spiritual successor—a sharp-shouldered blazer with gilded anatomy—on the Harrods First Floor.

photo @Schiaparelli at @Harrods

The Grand Tour: Keyholes and Catwalks



The experience begins at Door 5 on Hans Crescent, where visitors are swallowed by a larger-than-life keyhole motif—Elsa Schiaparelli’s signature symbol of curiosity and the voyeuristic nature of fashion. Inside, the store’s architecture has been cleverly “Schiaparelli-ed,” guiding guests through an exploration of the brand’s archives before leading them to the UK’s only dedicated boutique.

The structure of the event is designed as a scavenger hunt for the soul. After paying homage to the past, you land squarely in the future on the First Floor. Here, the Spring/Summer 2026 collection reigns supreme. Under the masterful tenure of Creative Director Daniel Roseberry, the collection feels less like clothing and more like “wearable dreams.”

Highlights & Latest Novelties

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What should you be looking for? The “novelties” this season are nothing short of spectacular. Roseberry has leaned heavily into the trompe l’oeil (optical illusion) knitwear that first made Elsa famous, but updated it with a 21st-century edge.

The Bijoux Facial Embellishments: Accessories that mimic ears, noses, and eyes in hammered gold.

The Anatomy Bag: A clutch that looks back at you, featuring the iconic eye motif.

Column Gowns: Languid, liquid-gold fabrics that contrast against the house’s signature “sharp” tailoring.

For those who prefer their fashion between two covers, the Anglomaniac book is an essential acquisition. Available at the Harrods Bookshop, it features Schiaparelli’s latest creations shot by eight iconic British photographers, serving as the ultimate souvenir of this historic fashion moment.