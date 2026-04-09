Lancôme, the iconic French luxury beauty house synonymous with cutting-edge skincare innovation and timeless elegance, is collaborating with 20th Century Studios’ “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” in theaters May 1.

Lancôme is stepping into the spotlight with a collaboration that feels as polished as a perfectly tailored power suit: the French beauty house is partnering with 20th Century Studios’ The Devil Wears Prada 2, arriving in theaters on May 1. The tie-in serves as a stylish launchpad for Lancôme’s newest skincare innovation, Absolue Longevity MD, while also tapping into the film’s enduring fascination with fashion, ambition, and high-gloss sophistication.

photo: @Lancôme Longevity MD x The Devil Wears Prada 2

A luxury crossover



Rooted in a shared sense of influence and longevity, the collaboration brings Lancôme and The Devil Wears Prada 2 together around a common idea: style and beauty can evolve without losing their power. Lancôme says Absolue Longevity MD was provided during production and was seamlessly integrated both on and off screen.

“At Lancôme, we believe beauty does not fade with time, but becomes more resilient and more refined,” said Ramzy Burns, Lancôme’s General Manager. “To see this cast – whose presence and influence have endured for decades – still radiating confidence, vitality, and beauty speaks to the very essence of longevity. Lancôme Absolue Longevity MD was created to support that evolution, driving a proactive approach to skin health.”

The brand says this is not just a product moment, but a storytelling one too: the campaign extends beyond traditional placement and into a broader cultural rollout designed to merge entertainment, commerce, and beauty in one sleek experience.

About the film



The Devil Wears Prada 2 continues the legacy of the fashion-world phenomenon that made luxury, editorial drama, and razor-sharp wit part of pop-culture history. While the release details remain tightly styled, the new film promises to revisit the high-pressure, high-fashion universe that audiences still love nearly two decades later.

Synopsis, in spirit: expect a fresh chapter centered on ambition, image, influence, and the ever-changing rules of modern luxury. If the original was about surviving fashion’s coldest power corridors, this sequel looks set to explore what longevity means in an industry — and a culture — obsessed with reinvention.

In the long term, the film’s biggest value for brands like Lancôme is clear: it offers an enduring cultural platform. This kind of collaboration can help position beauty as part of a larger lifestyle narrative, not just a product category. For Lancôme, it also reinforces a premium identity built on heritage, relevance, and science-backed innovation, especially as consumers increasingly look for skincare that promises both immediate glow and long-range results.

What Absolue Longevity MD is



Absolue Longevity MD is Lancôme’s first dermatologist-validated skincare range, grounded in Longevity Integrative Science™. It is powered by Mitopure®, described as the #1 selling longevity urolithin-A supplement ingredient, adapted for topical skincare.

Lancôme says the collection is designed to reverse the skin’s visible biological age at every life stage, targeting firmness, suppleness, radiance, fine lines, and smoothness. The goal is to help preserve the look of strength, vitality, and luminosity over time — very much in tune with today’s luxury beauty consumer, who wants both elegance and efficacy.

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The campaign touchpoints

The collaboration extends well beyond the screen. Lancôme, in partnership with Maximum Effort, created a talent-led campaign that lives inside the world of the film. The hero spot, The Absolue Impossible Task, stars Pauline Chalamet and Caleb Hearon reprising their film characters as they attempt Miranda Priestly’s “impossible task”: securing an unreleased skincare line.

The spot ends with an exclusive pre-sale opportunity for Lancôme loyalty members, turning the film moment into a real-world beauty experience.

Lancôme is also amplifying the campaign through a special editorial feature with Vogue, where Pauline Chalamet — who plays a beauty editor at Runway Magazine — appears alongside Lancôme Global Ambassador Isabella Rossellini. Campaign assets will roll out across digital, social, and owned channels, backed by a strong retail presence nationwide.

Why it matters



This collaboration signals a very modern luxury play: one where a beauty house doesn’t just advertise alongside culture, but actively enters it. By embedding itself in a globally recognizable fashion property, Lancôme is positioning Absolue Longevity MD as more than skincare — it becomes part of the story itself.

Lancôme’s recent collaborations



Lancôme has been especially active in high-visibility, culture-forward partnerships. Some of its recent collaborations and brand moments include:

Vogue editorial partnerships, including talent-led beauty storytelling tied to its ambassadors and campaign launches.

Celebrity ambassador campaigns featuring globally recognized faces such as Isabella Rossellini, whose presence reinforces the brand’s blend of heritage and modernity.

Entertainment-linked activations that place Lancôme within broader pop-culture conversations, especially around beauty, prestige, and female-led storytelling.

Retail and digital omnichannel launches that combine product debuts with event-style storytelling, exclusives, and loyalty-member access.