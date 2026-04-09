For those who have walked the candy-striped sands of Miami Beach, the name Faena evokes a very specific kind of magic. It is a world of theatrical red velvets, gold-leafed cathedrals of art, and a lifestyle that feels more like a continuous performance than a zip code. Now, that visionary spirit is crossing the bridge.

Expanding from the shoreline to the pulsing heart of the city, the Faena Residences Miami is set to anchor a new multi-phase cultural district along the Miami River. This isn’t just another luxury condo; it is a landmark moment for the “New Miami.”

photo: Faena, the globally recognized lifestyle brand, is set to expand its visionary approach from Miami Beach to the heart of Miami through a new multi-phase cultural district along the Miami River. @Faena Residences Miami

The Architecture: A Final Gift from Rafael Viñoly

The silhouette of the Miami River is about to change forever. Designed by the late, world-renowned architect Rafael Viñoly, these residences represent one of the final masterpieces of his illustrious career. Known for icons like New York’s 432 Park Avenue and London’s “Walkie-Talkie,” Viñoly’s touch here is both bold and ethereal.

The design utilizes a striking dual-tower aesthetic connected by sky-bridges, elegantly framing views of the skyline and the water. The architecture manages to be monumental yet light, acting as a glass-and-steel canvas that reflects the shifting hues of the Florida sky. It’s a functional piece of art that honors Viñoly’s philosophy: blending the grand scale of urban living with the intimate artistry of a private home.

The Lifestyle: Riverfront Sophistication

While the Beach is about the Atlantic’s roar, the River is about the city’s flow. Situated at 24 SW 4th Street, the Faena Residences offer a seamless blend of urban grit and high-gloss luxury. Residents can expect:

The Faena Rose Cultural Center: The heartbeat of the development, offering year-round artistic and intellectual programming that ensures life here is never dull.

Sky-High Serenity: The “Faena Beach” isn’t on the sand this time—it’s a sky-high infinity pool with panoramic views that make you feel as though you’re floating over the Brickell skyline.

The River Connection: A private riverfront park and waterfront promenade provide a rare pocket of tranquility. Imagine taking a private boat ride from your doorstep to the curated shopping at Brickell City Centre.

What to Expect Inside

With residences ranging from one to four bedrooms and reaching sizes up to 6,388 square feet, the interiors are designed to be sanctuaries of light. Pricing reflects the ultra-prime nature of the project, spanning from $1.3 million to $35 million.

Expect the “Signature Faena” touch: five-star service that anticipates needs before they arise, a world-class spa that feels more like a holistic sanctuary, and creative lounges designed for the modern “cultural pioneer” who needs space to collaborate and dream.

The Map to Modern Luxury

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The Curated List: Similar Developments

If the allure of the Faena lifestyle speaks to you, you might also find inspiration in these global architectural icons:

Aman Residences, Miami Beach: For those who seek the same level of ultra-luxury service but with a more minimalist, zen-inspired aesthetic.

1000 Museum (Miami): Zaha Hadid’s “Exoskeleton” tower offers a similarly bold architectural statement for those who value avant-garde design.

The Residences at the West Hollywood Edition: If the “lifestyle brand” aspect of Faena is what appeals, the Edition offers a similar blend of high-concept hospitality and private living.

Critical Notes

The Urban Shift: Moving from the oceanfront to the river is a bold move. While the riverfront is rapidly gentrifying and becoming a luxury hub, it offers a different atmosphere—more “metropolitan hustle” than “vacation lounge.”

The Viñoly Legacy: As one of the architect’s final projects, there is an inherent historical value to the building, but also a high bar for the execution of his complex, signature geometry.

Fun Notes

Padel Fever: Proving that the developers have their finger on the pulse of current trends, the project includes a multifunctional padel court—the fastest-growing sport among the global elite.

The Golden Woolly Mammoth: While we don’t know if the River District will get its own Damien Hirst sculpture (like the famous “Gone but not Forgotten” mammoth at Faena Beach), the brand’s history suggests we should expect at least one “Instagram-breaking” piece of public art.

Boat-to-Table: One of the most charming aspects of river living is the ability to call a “water taxi” for your dinner reservations in Brickell. It’s the ultimate Miami power move.