Six Years and 179 Trials For This New Take on Spritz

Chandon has reimagined the summer aperitif with a premium ready-to-serve collection developed over six years and 179 trials by an elite team of winemakers and world-class mixologists.

The Spritz is undergoing a serious identity shift this summer, and it is about time. For years, the category has been dominated by a singular, neon-orange monopoly that, while refreshing, has become the “basic” default of every rooftop bar from Ibiza to the Hamptons.

Chandon’s latest move—a ready-to-serve collection featuring Garden Spritz, Orange Bitters, and Elderflower—signals a pivot toward extreme precision in the luxury sector. This isn’t just another quick-fix bottle; it is a calculated disruption of the aperitif market.

Six Years of Liquid Architecture

In an industry that often rushes to meet seasonal trends, the patience behind this collection is notable. It took six years and a staggering 179 trials to finalize the formulations. This level of R&D is usually reserved for prestige cuvées, not ready-to-serve cocktails.

The project brought together a formidable “brain trust” of female expertise: Ana Paula Bartolucci (Cellar Master, Argentina), Pauline Lhote (Director of Oenology, California), and Inés de los Santos, the visionary behind Cochinchina—currently ranked #26 in the World’s 50 Best Bars. Their collaboration bridges the often-divided worlds of traditional winemaking and high-concept mixology.

Terroir in a Glass

The foundation of these drinks lies in the high-altitude terroir of Mendoza. The use of sparkling wines and musts from this region provides a natural acidity and freshness that synthetic alternatives simply cannot replicate. Instead of artificial flavorings, the profile is built through botanical macerations—slowly extracting aromas from organic citrus, Patagonian raspberries, hibiscus, and lemon verbena. It is a “slow-food” approach applied to a fast-growing beverage category.

The Low-ABV Innovation

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Perhaps the most intriguing technical feat is the “No-Dealcoholization” approach. Typically, lower-alcohol wines undergo aggressive processing to strip away ethanol, often taking the flavor with it.

Bartolucci’s team bypassed this by selecting Muscat grapes naturally low in sugar and harvesting them early. By stopping fermentation precisely when the alcohol reaches 5.5%, they preserve the integrity of the juice. The final result is a 6% ABV Spritz that maintains its body and mouthfeel without the watery compromise found in many “light” alternatives.

Critical Notes: The Future of the Ritual

From a critical standpoint, the luxury market is currently obsessed with “premiumized convenience.” High-end consumers are increasingly moving away from cluttered bar carts in favor of seamless, high-quality experiences.

While purists might miss the “theatre” of a bartender measuring out bitters, the consistency offered here is hard to argue with. Chandon is betting that the modern connoisseur cares more about the 179 trials that went into the bottle than the splash of soda added at the end. By focusing on botanical transparency and sophisticated production methods, they have successfully moved the Spritz from a sugary poolside staple to a complex, terroir-driven drink.

As we head into the peak of the season, the trend is clear: the most sophisticated drink of the summer is the one that requires the most work in the cellar and the least work at the table.