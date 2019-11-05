Beauty and power is the order of the day for Aston Martin’s first motorcycle

Brough Superior puts the Aston Martin wings on a motorcycle for the first time.

Just 100 examples will be made, with an MRSP of 108,000.00 EUR including 20% VAT. First deliveries are set to begin from Q4 2020.

With the AMB 001 motorcycle, Aston Martin and Brough Superior are presenting a unique, modern, lightweight and powerful sports bike concept, boasting exclusive technical features, including a chassis configuration with a double wishbone front fork and structural carbon fibre body.

Presented in the traditional Aston Martin Racing colours of Stirling Green and Lime Essence with Matte Black wheels, forks and brake assemblies, the AMB 001 track-only racer features a combination of paint and bare carbon fibre that accentuates the lines of this collectors’ item. As befits the Aston Martin and Brough Superior brands, all of the components have been specially designed using the best processes and materials, including carbon fibre, titanium and billet aluminium.

The AMB 001 boasts a turbo-charged output of 134 kW (180 hp) at just 180 kilos dry weight. This turbo configuration brings an incredible engine response with huge torque in a wide range of engine rpm. This is also the first time that a Brough Superior model is presented with a V-twin turbo-charged engine.

In keeping with its track-inspired pedigree, the AMB 001 is presented with ultra-lightweight Aston Martin wings, which sit under the lacquer of the bodywork on the nose and the tank. These are the same nine-micron stainless steel wings that adorn the Aston Martin Valkyrie.

“Aston Martin may be 106 years-old but the forward momentum of this company is inspiring, for every area of the business but for Design in particular,” said Aston Martin Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman. “The same people who work on the design of our cars have worked on the AMB 001. These people are absolute experts and have delivered many of the special project cars that we have designed. Unlike at other car companies, our designers have the full breadth of experience and I think this is showcased in this aspirational bike.”

The AMB 001 by Aston Martin and Brough Superior made its worldwide debut at EICMA, the Milan Motorcycle Shows.