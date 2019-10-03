The Aston Martin Vanquish 25 by Ian Callum, the former director of design for Jaguar.

Re-visited. Re-imagined. Re-designed. Re-created, refined and Re-born, using new materials, advanced technologies, and fresh inspiration.

In 2001, the Vanquish entered into Aston Martin’s history as one of its iconic models, and the last to be produced at Newport Pagnell.

And now comes the Aston Martin Vanquish 25 by CALLUM, fully endorsed by Aston Martin. You can be part of this continuing success story, working with Callum automotive design studio to build your own individual Vanquish 25 by CALLUM. “It will never be a best-seller, because it is a bespoke build available in a strictly limited global edition of 25 only,” said Ian Callum.

That beautiful form is enhanced by a series of focused refinements – some subtle and nuanced, some more substantial and fundamental – which sharpen the outline, and make the Vanquish the Grand Tourer for the 2020s, focused on performance and comfort. An example of this is the 20:20 vision window surrounds which be newely reformed using modern technology. In the 1990s, limitations in the manufacturing processes were compromised. Today, we can do it with a seamless, one-piece carbon fibre surround…so, we have.

Comfort and class must go hand-in-hand with sports car performance.

Dampers are tuned, springs are customised and larger anti-roll bars are fitted front and rear to improve steering. The Achilles’ heel of the original is addressed by larger, stiffer bearings typically found on Aston Martin’s race cars.

Under the bonnet is a V12. But this is a V12 tuned by CALLUM. It delivers an extra 60bhp. It has a new sculpted carbon air box, valley brace and new engine cover, providing functionality in a beautiful package.

Outside, the new bonnet vents carefully allow air into the engine bay. The custom carbon fibre air box, together with equal length primaries, helps the Vanquish 25 by CALLUM to sing. And out of the Integrated Diffuser Exhaust System comes a sound that you will love, says the celebrated automotive designer. This is an inovative design solution too, eliminating the clutter around the valance. And it’s smart engineering, because it also works as an aero device. Plus, for the first time with the Vanquish, the option of a fully automatic six-speed torque-converter gearbox.

There is much to take in, inside you’ll see immediately that, following the original design drawings, it is a two-seater – with a unique new and practical rear environment into which sits a custom set of luggage, crafted by British design icon, Mulberry.

Settle into the lower, ergonomic pre-sculpted seats and you’ll appreciate the optimised driving position, new finer steering wheel and paddle shifters. Your eyes (and your ears) will be drawn to the new carbon fibre topped centre console, which gives you an integrated audio system with CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth and an eightinch media display.

And the re-trimmed and re-profiled panels, made from Scottish Bridge of Weir leather, are the first to showcase CALLUM’s take on ‘abstract’ tartan, which will be one of CALLUM’s design identities for future creations.

“Before you leave the car there will be a surprise for you, too. We have collaborated with Bremont to create a elegant instrument cluster as well as a bespoke pocket watch. So you can take your time…with you,” said the design team.

The iconic CALLUM logo, sign written by hand, is unique to each Vanquish 25 by CALLUM.