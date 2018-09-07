Fabergé Clover watch – a new breath of life for an intricate token of love created over a century ago

Once again, Fabergé has been shortlisted for the prestigious Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG) awards, this year for two of their world renowned timepieces. The pieces nominated include the Fabergé Clover from the Fabergé Dalliance collection for the category ‘Artistic Crafts’ and the Visionnaire Chronograph Dynamique within the ‘Sports’ category.

The Fabergé Clover contemporary timepiece draws inspiration from the intricate Clover Egg

The house of Fabergé revealed the latest addition to the Fabergé Dalliance collection: the Fabergé Clover. Long associated with good fortune, luck and love, the heart-shaped leaves of clovers are seen to have adorned decorative art across the ages. This contemporary timepiece draws inspiration from the intricate Clover Egg, presented by Nicholas II to his wife Alexandra Feodorovna on Easter Day 1902.

“With Fabergé Clover we combine the romance of the past with something geometric and technically challenging in the current time”, explained Aurélie Picaud, Fabergé Timepieces Director. “It is the duality of the piece that feels contemporary – a new breath of life for an intricate token of love created over a century ago.”

A unique movement exclusively developed for Fabergé by award-winning movement specialist, Agenhor Manufacture,frees the luxurious timepiece’s hands from the centre of the dial. Instead, 50 brilliant-cut diamonds (0.26 cts) frameAnita Porchet’s cloisonné Grand Feu enamel painting of a four-leaved clover at the heart, much like the surprise at theheart of each Fabergé egg, a cue that feels entirely appropriate given the egg-shape bezel, framed by 36 larger,baguette-cut diamonds (8.91 cts), carefully executed to geometric precision.

It is this geometric dial precision that provides the perfect balance between modern technique with the traditional use of

Grand Feu enamelling, a fitting detail to bring to life the famous Fabergé surprise.

The Fabergé Clover (priced at Euros 162,994 ) is numbered and presented in 18 karat white gold case, with 18 karat white gold crown and 0.10 carat diamond, anti-reflective domed sapphire crystal and finished with a vivid green alligator strap, featuring an 18 karat white gold Fabergé pin buckle with 14 baguette-cut diamonds (0.22 cts).

The second timepiece nominated for 2018 GPHG watchmaking awards is a bold new member to join the Visionnaire Chronograph range.

Titanium and black ceramic materials are framed by digits in orange and an edgier aesthetic: the result is wholly modern, bold and confident. At the outset, Fabergé Visionnaire Chronograph Dynamique marks a new standard in charting time with a unique revolutionary movement: hours and minutes are read at the periphery of the watch dial while the chronograph function takes centre stage. Doing so facilitates greater accuracy in chronograph reading, vital when seconds matter. This masterpiece can be found shortlisted in the ‘Sports’ category for this year’s GPHG awards.

“The house of Fabergé is not often associated with a sportier edge, but with 2018’s Visionnaire Chronograph we wanted to address that preconception”, explains Timepieces Director, Aurélie Picaud. “Throughout our rich history, the brand is always exploring the unexpected, presenting the surprising with a playful twist and an unspoken technical competence. The chronograph’s roots lie in sport where precision and clarity are key, so initially understating these capabilities has allowed us room to now push the boundaries further. With Visionnaire Chronograph Dynamique there is no mistaking the timepiece is fit for a dynamic personality.”

The GPHG awards take place on the 9th November.