Anya Hindmarch Chubby Cloud Installation

To celebrate London Fashion Week, British accessories designer Anya Hindmarch creates ‘Chubby Cloud’, an experiential installation inspired by the cloud motif in her Autumn Winter 2018/ 2019 Chubby Collection. Located in Banqueting House London, visitors will be able to climb on and sink into the world’s largest bean bag under the only in-situ Rubens painted ceiling in the world.

The three-day event will include a series of talks, meditations, music and bedtime stories that the public can book into, all taking place on the Chubby Cloud. Visitors will also be able to enjoy Chubby Cloud inspired cakes in the Chubby Cloud pop-up café and visit the Chubby Cloud pop-up shop which will offer the Designers latest Chubby Collection – released globally to coincide with the event – alongside products created exclusively for the event including Chubby Cloud cushions, Chubby Cloud eye masks and Chubby Cloud marshmallows.

The event highlights include “Bedtime Stories Live with Poppy Delevingne”, “Imran Amed in conversation with Anya Hindmarch”, “Fashion Talks: Derek Blasberg in conversation with Edie Campbell”, “Food Talks with Amelia Freer and Vassi Chamberlain”, and many more.

Sink into the Chubby Cloud and listen to a soothing bedtime story read live by actress and model Poppy Delevingne. This event includes 30 minutes on the Chubby Cloud and access to the Chubby Café and shop with exclusive products. With Rubens’ voluptuous figures overhead, the event invites you to listen to uber-nutritional therapist Amelia Freer in conversation with Features Director at Porter Magazine Vassi Chamberlain on the complicated relationship between food, wellbeing and how what we eat affects our bodies and minds.

The Chubby Collection is made from soft quilted Nappa leather with hand-stitching and oversized piping. These squashy, lightweight bags, shoes and accessories are a joy to wear and will add an irreverent finish to serious outfits.

Chubby Hearts Over London is a design project

Chubby Hearts Over London is a design project is conceived by Anya Hindmarch as a love letter to London. Starting on Valentine’s Day and continuing throughout London Fashion Week, giant chubby heart balloons will be suspended over (and sometimes squashed within) London landmarks as a declaration of love to the city. The balloons will disappear each evening and appear again in a different location the next day.