Exclusively launching on MatchesFashion.com and at 5 Carlos Place, Prada’s new collection takes a futuristic turn with

graphic motifs, fluorescent hues and signature prints.

Luxury Italian fashion house Prada and Matchesfashion.com, luxury fashion e-tailer, launch an exclusive capsule collection on the occasion of the opening of 5 Carlos Place, Matches’ new space in the heart of the Mayfair district in London.

Until 19th September, the building will host an exclusive Prada collection with 110 products of ready-to-wear, accessories and footwear, including some previewed Linea Rossa items, an interactive installation by the Storey Studio’s designer Robert Storey, dedicated to the Prada Men and Women’s Fall/Winter 2018 collections. A pop-up dedicated to Marchesi 1824 was realized on the top floor of the store.

The capsule collection is available exclusively in the 5 Carlos Place store and on Matchesfashion.com.

The capsule collection includes cropped tweed jackets, oversized mohair-blend sweaters, logo-patch bouclé virgin-wool skirts, flame patent-leather sandals, houndstooth wool-tweed bucket hats and New Vela studded nylon shoulder bags. The menswear segment is represented by logo-embellished padded nylon jacket, contrast-trim cotton-blend zip-through track top, logo-patch cotton shorts, Brixxen low-top leather shoes, triangle logo bucket hat and logo socks.

Prada reanimates the sensual yet sporty mood of Prada Linea Rossa

Prada has relaunched the classic Prada Linea Rossa as an evolved, reactive technical collection. In 2018, Prada Linea Rossa underscores its foundations and origins in 1990s sportswear, drawing on the precision of the lines and refinement of aesthetic that defined the look of the era. “Today, this ideology still has resonance,” says Prada Group.

Prada Linea Rossa first launched in 1997. Its new incarnation debuted at the men’s and women’s Fall/Winter 2018 shows.

To reveal the new Linea Rossa, Prada create a new campaign with a digital video serie developed under the creative direction of Michael Rock/2×4 New York, directed by Arisu Kashiwagi, and styled by Lotta Volkova, where svelte Prada Linea Rossa logo springs to life and assumes the role of protagonist, leading characters Daan Duez, Kris Grikaite, Taemin Park and Anok Yai into the heart of extreme settings filled with stylized red stripe sun rays, rain drops, wind streaks, and snow flakes.