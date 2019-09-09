Exclusive private jewelry shopping experience creates destination for high fine jewelry and watches



The Vault – the exclusive, private jewelry shopping experience debuts in New York.

The newest destination for high fine jewelry and timepieces debuts at Saks Fifth Avenue New York City. Inspired by a bank, the space includes vault doors, safety deposit box-inspired sculptures, metal textures and rich leather accents.

Saks Fifth Avenue unveiled the ultimate luxury destination for high fine jewelry and watches in New York City. The 12,000 square foot department more than doubles the space dedicated to fine jewelry and watches. The floor features a curated mix of over 25 high fine jewelry and watch brands from around the world, combining over 2,000 years of rich heritage and incredible craftsmanship.

Saks Fifth Avenue opens a new floor dedicated to high fine jewelry and watches, furthering the Grand Renovation of its iconic Flagship store. Located on the lower level, the new environment called The Vault offers an exclusive, private jewelry shopping experience. The Vault houses a preeminent assortment of more than 25 brands, 20 of which are new to Saks New York, including one-of-a-kind and limited edition pieces, as well as the largest selection of men’s watches Saks has ever offered.

“As New York City’s newest destination for high fine jewelry and timepieces, The Vault takes the Saks Fifth Avenue flagship experience to the next level,” said Marc Metrick, President, Saks Fifth Avenue.

The Vault features a stunning selection of luxury pieces – from diamond engagement rings and collectible men’s timepieces, to limited edition and one-of-a-kind styles only available at Saks.

The Vault is accessed by a Rem Koolhaas-designed escalator, creating seamless access between the recently completed main floor, as well as Beauty and Jewelry on 2. The department features six high fine jewelry shop-in- shops, eight vendor-designed watch shops, and two additional private VIP rooms. The Vault also includes the International Lounge, which offers a multilingual concierge service for global visitors, daily store tours and jewelry and watch repair services. A centrally located Exhibition Space will serve as an area to feature brand partners, guest curators, special collaborations and more.

Highlights include:

Baume & Mercier‘s first vendor-designed shop in a retailer in North America.

Boucheron‘s first shop-in-shop in the United States.

Repossi’s first shop-in-shop in the United States.

Saks is the exclusive retailer in New York for four brands: Assael, Dena Kemp, Nini Jewels and Tabbah.

Tiffany & Co. will be present in the Exhibition Space for the opening weeks of The Vault. For a limited time, Tiffany will offer an impressive collection of white and colored diamonds as well as rare colored gemstones. Highlights include 16+ carat diamond earrings, a 6 carat fancy vivid yellow diamond ring and a 14+ carat sapphire necklace set in diamonds.

The Vault’s featured brands include: Adam Foster Fine Jewelry, Assael, Baume & Mercier, Boucheron, Bulgari, CHANEL, Chopard, Dena Kemp, Franck Muller, Graff, Hermès, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Lorraine Schwartz, Martin Katz, Montblanc, NINI Jewels, Oscar Heyman, Piaget, Piranesi, Repossi, Robert Procop, Roger Dubuis, Tabbah, TAG Heuer and Vacheron Constantin.