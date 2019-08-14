Paris Vu Du 26: Boucheron’s newest High Jewellery Collection Inspired by Paris Landmarks



Through this collection of High Jewelry, French luxury jewellery and watches house Boucheron conveys its own particular view of the Paris, which combines elements of reality with creative fantasies. For the very first time, The Boucheron Maison designs its own stone.

Frédéric Boucheron was the first among the great contemporary jewelers to open a shop in Place Vendôme. Today, the Maison Boucheron pays tribute to the visionary spirit of its founder. From the windows of number 26 Place Vendôme, Claire Choisne, Creation Director of Boucheron, shares her personal view of this unique place, which has become the heart of French jewelry.

26 V is the Boucheron family house, and the heart of its creative enterprise. It is there, in the studio, under the roofs, that inspirations become reality and take shape. It is there, of course, that the idea came this year to design the very first Boucheron stone. A genuine technical feat, this stone is three-dimensional marquetry, combining onyx, rock crystal and white agate. It also evokes, by its depth, a staircase that leads to the heart of 26V.

Duo Taille Emeraude

A tribute to the emerald-cut, to the Maison Boucheron logo, but also – and especially – to the shape of Place Vendôme, these double signature rings sport a 31.03 carats and a 32.50 carats yellow beryls, which are worn horizontally across two fingers.

Verrière

This piece is freely inspired by the dome of the Grand Palais unexpectedly taken over by vegetation. The top of the tassel in blown glass is just like a real winter garden. The body of the tassel is made from emerald beads.

Feuille d’Acanthe

The Maison’s great classic, the “”question mark”” necklace is decorated here with acanthus leaves in a flowing tribute tothe architectural beauty of Paris and the beauty of nature.

Armoiries

This piece has provided the Boucheron family with its first coat of arms. Inspired by the moldings of the “Salon des Fiancés” in the Hôtel de Nocé, it expresses all the history of the Maison. True to the multi-wear tradition, this piece can be worn as a brooch or as a necklace.

Cheval de l’Opéra

This creation is inspired by the sculptures of horses found on the roof of the opéra Garnier. This perfectly crafted horse is made from almost opaque frosted crystal, while the bracelet is in yellow gold. The Mane is made of Baguette diamonds.

Boucheron Nuri

Could the winter garden of 26 Vendôme house a parrot? Here it is, in full flight, taking shape on a pair of asymmetrical titanium earrings.

Boucheron Wladimir Cat Ring

Wladimir is the Maison Boucheron’s cat, a genuine character in its history. In 1981, he was immortalized in an advertisement. This cat ring has a white coat of diamond paving and green tourmalines.

Boucheron Grosgrain necklace

This Grosgrain motif pays tribute to Frédéric Boucheron and his draper family. Set with onyx and malachite and paved with diamonds, this necklace offers an Art Deco touch.

Jack Box Set of Brooches

Jack de Boucheron makes an entrance in High Jewelry with the Jack Box, but keeps its free spirit. This box contains a set of 26 brooches inspired by the Jack clasp motif. Jack de Boucheron is designed to be worn in any way the wearer wishes, without hindrance or constraint. Wear them as brooches, on your smoking or on a black dress. A new way to reinvent how you wear jewelry and your clothes.

Pavés de Cristal

After it has rained, when the light reflects off the ground, the cobblestones of the Place Vendôme look almost white from the windows of number 26. This necklace plays on that beauty, recreating the varying shades of light using round diamonds, baguette diamonds and frosted crystal stones.

Perspective

This cuff bracelet is inspired by the characteristic perspectives of the architecture of Parisian private mansions. Worked like diamond moldings on a black wall, it combines Ceylon sapphire, onyx and baguette diamonds.