5 Luxury Cars That Hold Their Value 

It’s understandable why luxury cars are desirable — they’re a classic statement of success, equipped with the latest technology and finest materials, and feature sleek, eye-catching designs. Nearly everyone at some point dreams of themselves rolling up to a showroom and walking out with their brand new, show-stopping set of wheels.

But keep in mind, a luxury car is an investment, and as with any investment, you should be wary of depreciation. Before you decide to buy a high-end vehicle, consider the pros and cons of your purchase. Whether you have your sights set on a BMW, Mercedes-Benz, or Audi, you have many options to drive off into the sunset with the car of your dreams, while also

making a smart financial decision.

While depreciation can be a negative thing if you’re planning to buy new, it can be a huge asset if you are willing to consider a pre-owned luxury car. In fact, this alternative is actually a win-win if you choose wisely. You get all the perks of a high-end vehicle but at a fraction of the cost.

Since a high-end vehicle is a large investment, whether you choose to buy new or pre-owned, you want to consider which car has a good resale value so you get the most for your money.

Factors to Consider Before Buying

Before you buy, you should:

Look into the depreciation value of the specific make and model you are considering;

Find out whether the car is a certified pre-owned (CPO) model;

Research what other buyers have said about the warranty program;

Have a third-party mechanic thoroughly evaluate the vehicle.

1. BMW X3

BMW is likely at the top of your list, but instead of the 8 Serious Coupé, you might want to consider this high-end crossover SUV.

With ample room and more traditional design, the BMW X3 has proven to be a wise investment. This model holds a slightly better resale value than the X4 or X5. However, all three of these vehicles have preserved over half their value. Even in 2019, this vehicle’s value has held up fairly well due to the minor updates seen in the newer models.

2. Audi Q7

When looking at new and used cars for sale, you’ve likely considered an Audi. The Audi Q7 is one of the top luxury cars that maintains its value over the years and doesn’t lack for innovation that new car buyers are usually yearning for.

Equipped with high-tech, including a virtual cockpit, and a beautiful interior, the Audi Q7 provides functionality wrapped in elegance.

3. Mercedes-Benz GLE

The new Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class is likely on your radar as one of the premier luxury midsize SUVs available today. As such, you shouldn’t be surprised to find that previous generations of the Mercedes-Benz GLE have also retained a fair amount of their value.

This vehicle is a solid choice if you need space for passengers or transporting cargo but want to enjoy the sophisticated elegance of a Mercedes-Benz.

4. Lexus GX

While the latest GX model features 17-speaker surround-sound and other bells and whistles, previous iterations are not to be overlooked — especially when they still hold onto more than half their resale value.

The good off-road compatibility and towing abilities, comfortable driving, and plush interior, the Lexus GX remains a favorite among pre-owned vehicle owners.

5. Porsche Macan

Porsche has always been synonymous with status and what better way to go luxury than this desireable automaker.

An affordable option for the luxury car maker, the Porsche Macan has a lower rate of depreciation rate than many other high-end models. With a powerful engine, sportscar-like handling, and lavish interior, you can’t go wrong with the Macan.

Making Your Decision

Whether you prefer classic contours or trendy technology, choosing a high-end vehicle offers you the opportunity to add a touch of elegance to your life. From your daily drive into the office to speeding down an open road, your vehicle can make it that much more exciting.

Only you can decide which make and model is right for you depending on your taste, lifestyle, and budget. However, one fact remains true – purchasing a luxury car, new or used, is an exciting decision that will allow you to drive off the lot with confidence and style.