Lancôme x Zendaya to combat illiteracy among women and give voice to this universal cause



Of the 43 million low literate adults in the U.S., two-thirds of them (28 million) are women. Because of this number, ProLiteracy and Lancôme partnered together to develop the Write Her Future Institute to empower women through literacy.

Women who lack basic reading and writing skills have a hidden handicap that can seriously hamper their own lives as well as those of their families. Lancôme’s wish is to empower women by working to end illiteracy and also to raise awareness of this too often silent issue.

Lancôme USA announced its partnership with adult literacy nonprofit ProLiteracy to activate the brand’s Write Her Future philanthropic initiative in the United States. Write Her Future is the brand’s global commitment to combat illiteracy among women and give voice to this universal cause. Together Lancôme and ProLiteracy launched the Write Her Future Institute, a program to increase literacy rates among women and raise awareness of the critical issue of low adult literacy.

“By partnering with ProLiteracy, Lancôme USA has the power to transform the lives of thousands of women over a three-year period through increasing their literacy levels and giving them the opportunity to improve their lives and those of their families,” said the beauty powerhouse.

The Lancôme grant to ProLiteracy will provide free access to Voxy, a personalized language learning platform that pairs authentic content with personalized live instruction—all delivered in a fully mobile experience. Adult literacy programs and students can apply for free one-year Voxy licenses at www.writeherfutureinstitute.com.

To launch the Write Her Future Institute, Lancôme, and their brand ambassadress Zendaya, presented a check to ProLiteracy on September 4, 2019 at Macy’s Herald Square flagship store in New York City.

“ProLiteracy has been changing lives and communities through the power of adult literacy for over 60 years. Because of our vast network and partnerships in the adult literacy field, we reach over 1 million adult learners annually,” says Kevin Morgan, president and CEO, ProLiteracy. “Adult education helps empower women with the skills they need to be successful. Through this exciting partnership, ProLiteracy and Lancôme foresee a world where women increase their literacy skills, get better jobs, improve their health, leave abusive relationships, break the cycle of poverty, learn English language skills, and support their families. We are excited about the important work that ProLiteracy and Lancôme can do together.”