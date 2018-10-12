North America’s Leading Automotive Tuner Transforms the All-New 2019 Chevy Silverado Trail Boss Truck into Six-Wheel Drive Off-Road Monster.

The production of the Hennessey Goliath 6×6 is limited to just 24 vehicles worldwide.

The 2019 Goliath 6X6 starts from $375,000 (the cost of the base vehicle 2019 Chevy Silverado truck, and 3 year / 36,000 mile warranty are included).

Based on the all-new 2019 Chevrolet Silverado truck, the Goliath 6X6 by Hennessey Performance takes the already very capable Trail Boss Z71 model and elevates its off-road capabilities to another level. The new off-road super-truck is expected to have the same success as Hennessey VelociRaptor 6X6.

“We are very excited to offer our new Goliath 6X6 alongside our Velociraptor 6X6 truck,” said company founder & CEO, John Hennessey. “These are very exclusive and unique vehicles that make a huge statement anywhere our clients go – whether its Rodeo drive or the sand dunes of the Sahara Desert.”

As with anything from Hennessey, the first order of business is adding more power. In the case of the GOLIATH 6X6, the factory 6.2L V8 engine is upgraded with the company’s HPE700 Supercharged engine upgrade which includes a 2.9L supercharger system producing 7 psi of boost along with a stainless steel exhaust upgrade producing 705 bhp @ 6,200 rpm and 675 lb-ft torque @ 4,200 rpm. 0-60 mph times are expected to be in the mid 4 second range even with the additional weight of the 6X6 conversion.

Additional Goliath 6X6 upgrades include: 6X6 Conversion with additional axle, wheels, tires and brakes, all new rear suspension system, eight-inch lift kit, custom 6X6 truck bed, Hennessey 20-inch wheels, BFG 37-inch off-road tires, GOLIATH 6X6 & HENNESSEY graphics, Roll Bar upgrade, LED lights, and Hennessey front and rear bumpers.

The HENNESSEY GOLIATH 6X6 is available directly from Hennessey or from select Chevrolet dealers.