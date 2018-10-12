This article titled “Man Repeller’s Leandra Medine: ‘I’m in bed by 8.30pm’” was written by Scarlett Conlon, for The Guardian on Saturday 6th October 2018 07.00 UTC

Sleep

I’m a pretty good sleeper. If I can get at least six and a half hours a night, I’m fully competent. After my daughters go to bed at 7pm, I’ll take a shower, wrap up sending some emails, then I’m in bed by 8.15pm-8.30pm. I read a little something, scroll through Instagram, or watch a half-hour of television, then I’ll be asleep by 9.30pm.

Eat

I drink a litre of water and eat either a slice of toast, a banana or a healthy cookie within the first 45 minutes of being awake. Then I have my big breakfast around 9am, usually eggs with toast and almond butter, or yoghurt with walnuts and cinnamon. I am the kind of person who can’t stand to be hungry, so I always need a snack on me. Dinner is usually steamed vegetables and some form of protein.

Work

When people ask what I do, I say I’m the founder of a small but mighty media company, whose highest calling is to connect people to each other through the art of storytelling. When I was asked in first grade, I wanted to be an actress, and I suppose in some ways I am. There is a performative nature to a lot of the work we do now, especially given the pervasiveness of social media. Expressing myself through fashion is still my favourite way to speak on my own behalf.

Family

I live with my husband of six and a half years and our two daughters in a two-bedroom apartment in New York. Their personalities are definitely starting to show, but I’m afraid the more that I speak about the ways in which they’re different and alike, I typecast them, which I don’t want to do.

Fun

A good conversation over good food and drink will always be my favourite pastime. My favourite hour to socialise is 5pm on a weekday: a couple of glasses of wine, talking about feelings, why we are the way we are and life’s purpose, and then home by 7pm. Since having children, I don’t see as much of my friends, or drink nearly as much as I used to (an activity I very much enjoy). I haven’t had a haircut or been to an exercise class in six months.

