With three restaurants and three bars, a spa and a well-equipped fitness room, as well as an outdoor swimming pool, a golf practice course and a tennis court, the San Clemente Palace Kempinski is the perfect retreat after a day in Venice.

This year’s Readers’ Choice Awards by Condé Nast Traveler have been revealed, and San Clemente Palace Kempinski announced the recognition as the Number 1 Hotel in Venice/Italy. For 31 years, readers have been voting the world’s best hotels, resorts, cities, islands, airlines, airports and cruise lines – a prestigious award known as a symbol of excellence in the luxury travel industry; this year saw a submission of nearly half a million responses by readers rating their travel experiences.

“Every big success depends on a community of committed persons working together, and this is the foundation for our beautiful luxury hotel, to achieve such a fantastic result”, says Marko Ludovici, Executive Assistant Manager. “The passion of our San Clemente Palace Kempinski team constantly leads to unique guests experiences, and makes their stay a memorable one.”

San Clemente Palace Kempinski Venice, a member of the Leading Hotels of the World, is an exclusive retreat of peace, tranquillity and privacy, only ten minutes away from St. Mark’s Square by private boat. As one approaches the island, the eye is caught by the impressive 12th-century church, a heritage from the monastic settlements that the island housed in the past. Set among a centuries-old park, the luxurious hotel has 190 rooms and suites that provide a stunning view of Venice and the lagoon, the lush gardens and the historical inner courtyards. Three restaurants and three bars cater to all culinary desires. Guests may relax and exercise in various facilities, including an outdoor swimming pool, a tennis court, a pitch and putt golf course, as well as a luxury spa and fitness room.

Biennale Venice offer at San Clemente Palace Kempinski until November 2018

“Freespace” is the title of the 2018 architecture biennale in Venice, curated by Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara of Grafton Architects and taking place until 25 November 2018. Art lovers and architecture enthusiasts who are keen to visit this incredible biannual event and at the same time would love to stay in style will find a heavenly place right in the Venetian lagoon, on the private island of San Clemente Palace Kempinski Venice. Just a ten-minute boat ride from Piazza San Marco, the five-star deluxe hotel offers a Biennale Package not to be missed.

With the theme of “Freespace”, the Biennale Architettura 2018 presents for public scrutiny examples, proposals and elements – built or unbuilt – of work that exemplifies essential qualities of architecture, which include the modulation, richness and materiality of surface; and the orchestration and sequencing of movement, revealing the embodied power and beauty of architecture. The exhibition has a spatial, physical presence of scale and quality, which will impact on the visitor, communicating architecture’s complex spatial nature.

After a long day in the “Giardini” and the “Arsenale”, guests may fully relax when getting back to the lush gardens on the private island of San Clemente and indulge in the gastronomical variety the five-star hotel has to offer. The Biennale Package at San Clemente Palace Kempinski is available with a minimum stay of three nights, and includes a sumptuous breakfast buffet and two entrance tickets to the International Biennale Exhibition valid for one access to each of the Biennale venues, as well as a three-course dinner at the La Dolce restaurant, which is located in the centuries-old park next to the outdoor swimming pool and serves fresh and seasonal cuisine, with a choice of some traditional Venetian dishes.