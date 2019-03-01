The World’s First Vegan Suite. What experiences it offers

The World’s First ‘Vegan Suite’ Welcomes Guests at Hilton London Bankside. This vegan suite in London offers a vegan experience throughout, from a plant-based check-in desk and keycard to vegan-friendly bedding and eco-cotton carpet.

Hilton introduces a vegan-friendly hotel stay offering everything from a plant-based keycard, to eco-stationery and carpet

Premium hospitality chain Hilton is reimagining the aesthetic associated with a contemporary vegan lifestyle. The design-led Hilton London Bankside hotel is now offering a vegan suite created in partnership with multi-sensory design experts Bompas & Parr. Everything from the pillow options and toiletries to the in-room menu and minibar offerings have been redesigned to create a boutique, luxurious and welcoming experience for ethically-conscious travelers.

The vegan experience welcomes guests from the moment they step foot into the hotel and are greeted with a specially designed plant-based check-in desk, botanical artwork, keycards and seating made of Piñatex – a vegan-friendly leather made from the pineapple’s cellulose fibers. Heading up to the brand-new suite, guests will experience a range of features that

embrace a plant-based lifestyle with all aspects thoughtfully designed including bedding, flooring and eco-cotton carpeting, seating, toiletries, stationery, in-room menu, cleaning products, and the vegan minibar.

The vegan suite features a Piñatex leather headboard hand-embroidered by local embroidery artist Emily Potter. Pillow options include anti-bacterial, non-allergenic and environmentally sourced material to replace feather down. Guests can enjoy a stylish, solid stone-grey flooring with distressed finish made with 100% renewable and sustainable Moso Bamboo. The suite also includes responsibly sourced organic cotton carpets for guests to sink their feet into, offering a soft and eco-friendly alternative.

Desk chair and poufs that feature in the suite have been stylishly created using Piñatex leather, with scattered Piñatex cushions to keep a chic feel to the space.The minibar offers a variety of locally-sourced, vegan treats including Graze protein powder, Naked fruit and nut snacks and Deliciously Ella energy balls in different flavours.

The culinary team at Hilton London Bankside has redesigned the in-room menu, which now includes various vegan breakfast options such as fruit juices, muesli, grilled Portobello mushroom, avocado and scrambled Quorn and quinoa. Vegan lunch and dinner offerings include cucumber salad, cauliflower steak and five-bean dhal.

Toiletries

The suite provides PRIJA ginseng, earthly hotel toiletries such as shampoo and conditioner and essentials such as a shower cap, vanity and nail kit (made with recycled packaging).

The suite’s desk comes kitted out with stationery from notepads, pens and pencils which are all vegan-friendly with no animal traces in the paper or ink.The hotel’s housekeeping trolleys have been refreshed with eco-friendly products including Method’s range of nature-inspired, non-toxic and non-animal-tested cleaning products, with all linen being washed with environmentally friendly detergent.