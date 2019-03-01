5 Surprising Best Car Brands Of 2018

Auto sales are at their lowest in years right now. Margins are down and car makers are relying more on their reputations. A car brand that is reputable when it comes to quality and reliability has to rely on that in order to keep sales at current levels. Results of a test conducted recently revealed that some car brands deliver a positive customer experience more than others. In this article, we look at the best car brands of 2018 to help you make a better decision when you buy that new car that you’ve been saving for.

Best Car Brands Of 2018

Lexus

Lexus is one of the top-ranked car brands in the world. In fact, Lexus has been in the top 5 ranked brands since 2011. The brand has made huge sales to date and has a customer satisfaction index of 85.

Volvo

Volvo came in second with a customer satisfaction index of 85 (tying with Lexus). This is Volvo’s best ever result. The car brand had increases in year to year sales at the beginning of 2018. Volvo, in fact, reported a 27.6% increase in the number of cars sold. This was in comparison to the same period in 2017.

Subaru

Surprisingly, Subaru comes in at number 3 with a customer satisfaction index of 84. In the last 7 years, Subaru has recorded a score of 82% ranking. Furthermore, consumer reports have said that all 2018 models are the 6th most reliable cars. According to oddshunter, the 2018 Subaru WRX STi Type RA limited edition costs around $49 000.

Lincoln

Lincoln tied with Subaru, with a customer satisfaction index of 84. This Ford brand of luxury cars fares so much better.However, sales went down by about 10% through the first 7 months as compared to the same period in 2017.

Toyota

This car brand happens to be the only one that ranked high in both market share as well as overall owner satisfaction. The customer satisfaction index was 83. All 2018 models received the highest average reliability score from consumer reports.