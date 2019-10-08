Porsche is celebrating the tenth anniversary of the Panamera with special edition model series

Like no other car in the luxury car class, Porsche Panamera has combined the performance one would expect from a sports car with the luxury and versatility of a touring sedan since 2009. The Panamera has decisively shaped the brand over the course of the last 10 years as a technology platform for innovations that were later also transferred to other Porsche models.

Porsche is celebrating the tenth anniversary of the Panamera with exclusive aesthetics and increased standard equipment.

The special standard equipment list includes 21-inch Panamera Sport Design wheels in satin-gloss White Gold Metallic and “Panamera10” logos on the front doors, also in White Gold Metallic. The anniversary logo can also be found in the interior on the front passenger trim panel and on the door entry guards. The interior is black with deviated stitching in White Gold.

“The Panamera 10 Year Edition package doesn’t consist of much,” wrote caranddriver. “It includes 21-inch Sport Design wheels finished in white gold, “Porsche 10″ logos on the front doors, and other logos throughout the interior. The white gold theme continues inside with specific stitching for the seats.”

The Panamera 4 10 Year Edition uses a mono-turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine generating 330 hp (246 kW) and carries a starting MSRP of $122,000. The Panamera 4 E-Hybrid 10 Year Edition uses a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 and an electric motor that generates a combined 457 hp (340 kW). It carries a starting MSRP of $132,700.

The Panamera 10 Year Edition models come as standard with a host of additional comfort and safety features: ParkAssist including Surround View, LED matrix design headlights including PDLS Plus, Lane Change Assist and Lane Keep Assist (LKA) are part of the extended standard equipment, as are 14-way comfort seats with Porsche crest on the headrests, soft-close doors, and a BOSE Surround Sound system.

With standard adaptive three-chamber air suspension including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) and Power Steering Plus, the Panamera 10 Year Edition models are also ideally equipped for outstanding driving dynamics. The hybrid model of the Panamera 10 Year Edition comes with the otherwise optional 7.2 kW on-board charger rather than the 3.6 kW onboard charger that is included in a standard Panamera 4 E-Hybrid model.