Bentley Centenary Collection exudes effortless, relaxed style with a dash of flair.

With elegant clothing, stylish luggage, and adorable toys, the collection truly has something for everyone.

On July 10, 2019, Bentley marks its 100th year. To celebrate this remarkable milestone Bentley has created the new Centenary Collection. The high-end pieces in this limited edition collection feature the Bentley ‘100 Extraordinary Years’ alongside Centenary gold detailing similar to those that appear on every car built during this very special year.

The spirit and style of an incredible century is embedded into every piece. For the home, the exquisite gold-plated tealight holder and set of two napkin rings featuring the distinctive Bentley knurling pattern will enrich any dinner table; the centenary espresso set of two cups with saucers, featuring a hand-painted gold coloured rim, will make a special event of any cup of coffee.

Centenary clothing accessories for men and women include stylish polo shirts with the ‘Crewe’ landmark logo on the front, the Centenary logo on sleeve and Centenary gold detailing, creating stylish additions to a leisure wardrobe; cufflinks inspired by the Bentley driver control system switch featuring iconic facet-knurling, Centenary gold-coloured plating on the face and laser-etched Bentley emblem on the rear will add a sophisticated element to business attire. Other accessories include practical notebooks and lanyards available to make an occasion of the everyday.

Many of Bentley’s most popular pieces are also still available, including luxurious handbags, sumptuous leather jackets, contemporary clothing and stylish business accessories including the Graf von Faber-Castell for Bentley pens.

Bentley celebrates its Centenary at 2019 Geneva Motor Show with a range of new models, including a highly evocative new Centenary Limited Edition, inspired by one of the British brand’s most iconic racing cars.

Making its first ever appearance on the world stage in Geneva will be the new Bentayga Speed. The world’s fastest production SUV features more purposeful styling to match its imperious performance credentials. Alongside the Bentayga Speed, the stylish, all-new Continental GT Convertible will be making its global public show debut. Enjoying its European show debut, and celebrating Bentley’s centenary, will be the new Mulsanne W.O. Edition by Mulliner.