Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri delved into British culture for next fall-winter season

In the garden of the Rodin Museum, Dior Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri presented her Fall-Winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear collection for the French luxury House. Chiuri delved into British culture, a frequent source of inspiration for Christian Dior, to create a thoroughly modern women’s wardrobe for next fall-winter season.

For the Dior Women’s Fall-Winter 2019/2020 collection, Artistic Director Maria Grazia Chiuri turned her attention to “Teddy Girls”, the female counterpoint to “Teddy Boys”, one of the first British subcultures from the 1950s, a way of revisiting the post-war period marked by Christian Dior’s New Look. The look of Teddy Girls featured extravagant hairstyles, Edwardian- style men’s jackets, ample skirts, jeans, and black leather jackets.

Among the emblematic pieces revisited is the Bar suit with a more masculine line and technical fabrics, as well as the black leather jacket originally created by Yves Saint Laurent for Dior. Through the modernity of materials and techniques, the iconic silhouette of the Miss Dior dress expresses the mix of strength and grace favored by the Artistic Director. And a new version of Toile de Jouy appears on a series of shirts with checks and gingham in black and red or black and white.

“Christian Dior was fascinated by English culture’s mix of classicism and subversion, elegance and audacity, and he drew from it numerous sources of inspiration. Now, Maria Grazia Chiuri prolongs and reinvents the story with sumptuously embroidered, waffled, pleated or pailletté skirts that highlight the determined stride of the modern woman,” said Dior in a

statement.

For Fall-Winter 2019, one of the Dior’s timeless classics gets a Fifties-era Hawaiian twist: the iconic Toile de Jouy crops up in either tropical or carnivorous versions. Like a black and white engraving, it appears on a total look composed of a short-sleeved blouse and a pleated skirt, or returns discreetly in tone-on-tone embroideries on a skirt in black leather or denim.