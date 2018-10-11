Bentley’s luxurious pop-up restaurant is the highest fine-dining restaurant in Middle East

British luxury car maker Bentley unveiled a completely bespoke restaurant on the highest mountain in the UAE. This extraordinary dining experience at 1,934 metres above sea level on Jebel Jais is open for just seven days to celebrate Middle East launch of all-new Continental GT.

The luxury pop-up restaurant was open for just seven days and served hand-picked VIP diners a specially designed menu of classic British dishes – with a Middle Eastern twist – created by renowned chef, Colin Clague.

Located on the summit of Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah – renowned the world over for its dynamic, twisting roads – Bentley’s luxury dining room sat 1,934 metres above sea level and was styled in keeping with a traditional Arabic tent.

Stepping inside, guests were transported to a five-star luxury restaurant with hand-picked contemporary furniture, sumptuous materials and spectacular panoramic views across the stunning mountain range.

British chef, Colin Clague – who has worked in some of the Middle East’s leading restaurants including the Burj Al Arab, Ruya and Zuma – curated a bespoke five-course menu taking inspiration from the luxury and performance traditions of Bentley and its illustrious history in Grand Touring.

Using the finest local produce, Colin individually designed each classic British dish with a Middle Eastern twist for the special occasion.

“Working with Bentley – which is a British icon – on such an innovative project has been a very unique experience. Over the course of my career I’ve worked in many kitchens in many countries across the globe, but I’ve never served dinner in a completely bespoke restaurant on the highest mountain in the UAE. It’s certainly a moment I will never forget,” said chef Colin Clague.

100 YEARS OF BENTLEY CAPTURED ON ICONIC CAMERA

In the meantime, Bentley is busy with the limited edition Opus book celebrating the British brand’s centenary. Bringing together landmark vehicles and iconic camera technology for the first time, the pioneering Polaroid 20×24 Land Camera has been used to photograph famous Bentley car models for the book.

While the ground-breaking camera has been used previously to capture Hollywood celebrities and world leaders, this is the first time that the world’s largest Polaroid camera has been used to photograph an automotive brand.

Having transformed instant photography by offering large-scale, one-of-a-kind originals with incredibly rich colours, tremendous detail, and exquisitely shallow focus, the landmark Polaroid Land Camera has been used by the world’s foremost photorealists and photographers.