Ethical luxury: Another global leader in the luxury goods industry is going fur-free

Consumers are more careful in choosing sustainable products that respect the environment and animals. Prada Group declares itself fur-free starting from next year’s women’s collections.

The Prada Group, one of the global leaders in the luxury goods industry, has announced that it will no longer use animal fur in its designs or new products, starting from Spring/ Summer 2020 Women’s collections. The inventory will be sold until quantities will be exhausted. The announcement was possible due to the collaboration with the Fur Free Alliance (FFA), a coalition of more than 50animal protection organizations from over 40 countries.

The Fur Free Retailer Program includes 1,000 companies, showing that this global movement is gaining momentum fast, and it’s very unlikely that fur will ever return as an acceptable trend, said Brigit Oele, program manager for Fur Free Alliance, adding that “This is a great day for animals!”

“The Prada Group is committed to innovation and social responsibility, and our fur-free policy – reached following a positive dialogue with the Fur Free Alliance, in particular with LAV and the Humane Society of theUnited States – is an extension of that engagement,” said Miuccia Prada. “Focusing on innovative materials will allow the company to explore new boundaries of creative design while meeting the demand for ethical products.”

“The Fur Free Alliance applauds the Prada Group for going fur-free”, said Joh Vinding, Chairman of the Fur Free Alliance. “The Prada Group with its brands now joins a growing list of fur-free brands that are responding to consumers’ changing attitudes towards animals.”

“The Prada Group’s decision to go fur-free is consistent with the new concept of ethical luxury,” added Simone Pavesi, manager of the Animal Free Fashion Area for LAV.

“With the Prada Group’s fur-free announcement, one of the biggest names in fashion just became a leader in animal welfare and innovation for generations to come,” said PJ Smith, director of fashion policy at The Humane Society of the United States.