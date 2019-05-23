Moët & Chandon inaugurated the renovated Château de Saran

Moët Impérial Celebrated Its 150th Anniversary At The Château De Saran. The architectural jewel in the lush landscape of Champagne was inaugurated in time to host a spectacular celebration marking the 150th anniversary of Moët Impérial.

The magnificently renovated Château de Saran will once again become the site of festive celebrations.

The Château de Saran is a privately owned stately home in the village of Chouilly. It was built in 1801 for Jean-Remy Moët, grandson of the founder of the chateau’s present owners, Champagne House Moët & Chandon, which entertains its most distinguished guests here.

Restored after four years of work, this property in the Champagne region of France reopened with a culinary experience crafted by two Michelin-starred chefs.

Hollywood stars including Natalie Portman, Uma Thurman and Douglas Booth were joined by international socialites such as Derek Blasberg as Moët & Chandon welcomed celebrities, brand ambassadors and friends of the luxury brand for a special night on May 22 to toast the 150th anniversary of Moët Imperial.

“We are thrilled to welcome our honored guests to the beautifully-restored Château de Saran to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Moët Impérial in grand style, and to mark a pivotal moment in our House’s history,” said Stéphane Baschiera, President and CEO of Moët & Chandon.

According to Vogue, the exquisitely updated house features 11 guest rooms by invite only and will rank as one of more coveted, if impossible to book, stays this summer.

“LVMH owner Bernard Arnault chatted with Roger and Mirka Federer, His Imperial Highness Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon (Bonaparte’s dashing young heir) and the prince’s new fiancé Countess Olympia of Arco-Zinneberg,” added vogue.

Following a cocktail reception, guests were served dinner in a striking mirrored décor designed to reflect the spectacular beauty of the Maison’s Chouilly vineyards. Prepared as a concerto for four hands, the meal showcased the culinary talents of Yannick Alléno, a three-Michelin-starred chef and brand ambassador of Moët & Chandon since 2014, along with the artistry of Dominique Crenn, chef of the Michelin three-star restaurant Atelier Crenn in San Francisco.