Take a look at the latest addition to the world-renowned stable of ’Special Edition’ Jaguar E- Types that comprises the Eagle E-Type, Eagle Speedster and the Eagle Low Drag GT.

First announced during the 2016 London Classic Car Show to great acclaim, construction is now complete on the Eagle Spyder GT, the fourth Eagle Special Edition. Completely bespoke with extensive customer options, the few produced will be the most exclusive hand built cars in the world.

The Spyder GT builds upon the groundbreaking Eagle Speedster adding a folding roof to offer the best of both worlds – whatever the weather.

The 4.7 litre XK engine offers 330bhp and an impressive 340 ft lbs of torque, all in a car weighing just 1,029 kg. Extensive weight saving measures include a bespoke aluminium monocoque, aluminium gearbox, aluminium engine block and magnesium components.

As with all Eagle Special Editions, the Spyder GT begins life as an original E-Type ready to be restored.

The aluminium monocoque features deeper sills, a lower floor pan and wider wheel arches featuring custom 16” wheels and tyres.

The bespoke, hand crafted interior features sumptuous leather and a gorgeous sweeping centre console – very much part of the Eagle Special Edition design DNA - complete with hidden handbrake lever. The attention to detail and level of finish throughout is truly exquisite.

The engineering perfectly blends original and new technology and the Jaguar Eagle Spyder GT offers blistering performance. With 330bhp and 340 ft lbs of torque it powers from 0 to 60 mph in under 5 seconds and pulls hard all the way to its top speed of over 170mph.

“The E-Type is such a superb car to work with, and being able to add the Spyder GT as the fourth Eagle Special Edition gives us all great pleasure. Again, the worldwide reaction has been incredible. We’re glad that so many people share our passion for these wonderful cars,” said Paul Brace, Eagle Design Director.