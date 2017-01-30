Because having the space for everyone to relax and connect is quite often the greatest luxury of all.

The luxury Marco Island resort near Naples, Florida is poised to become one of the region’s most coveted culinary destinations, led by Executive Chef Eric Vasta, who most recently held the post at the celebrated five-star JW Marriott Marquis Dubai. Chef Eric Vasta’s culinary art can be

admired at new JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort.

Following an extensive $320 million renovation, the Marco Island Marriott Beach Resort, Golf Club & Spa has converted to a JW Marriott luxury property, ushering in a new era for the illustrious resort. The 726-room JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort offers engaging and enriching on-property experiences that can be artfully tailored to each guest.

In 2015, the resort began phase one of a three-phase makeover and brand conversion project, including expanded pool decks, a refurbished lobby, a new porte-cochere and grand front entrance. The second phase welcomed a complete transformation of guest rooms and resort culinary offerings, including the addition of two new signature restaurants, Ario and Maia, as well as an all-new beachfront tiki bar, Kane.

JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort features Spa by JW, the JW Marriott brand’s exclusive global spa concept, created to demystify and reimagine the spa experience with treatments based on four core benefit states: calm, indulge, renew and invigorate. Guests can customize their spa experience, choosing from a variety of menu options from full-service treatments to express spa services that start at a 12-minute entry point and are bookable without an appointment. Additional spa programming includes daily beach yoga and weekly spa events.

The South Florida hotel will feature a 94-room, adult-exclusive tower, scheduled to open in the fall of 2017 – offering a rooftop pool, restaurant with an award-winning chef at the helm, and 12,000-square-foot state-of-the-art indoor entertainment center. Designed by Florida-based design and architecture firm Edge of Architecture Inc., the new tower will boast unmatched views of the Gulf of Mexico, establishing a relationship between the building and environment – an experiential symbiosis of interior and exterior spaces. Once completed, the resort will boast a total of 100,000 square feet of flexible event space — equipped with up-to-the-moment technology – and 810 finely appointed guest rooms and suites.