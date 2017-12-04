Knot Standard Partners to open first Dormeuil Luxury Holiday Shop in New York City at 989 Madison Avenue & 77th Street.

Knot Standard custom menswear company announced an exclusive collaboration with the esteemed French luxury fabric mill Dormeuil, as the two companies partner for a December Holiday shop on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. The Knot Standard Holiday Shop is the first Dormeuil retail location outside of Paris and Tokyo in the United States.

The boutique Holiday Shop features exclusive Dormeuil luxury fabrics available only to the high-end location. The 1,000-square foot luxury shop experience features Knot Standard’s proprietary technology that allows customers to digitally design and visualize hundreds of luxury fabric options to create their own unique custom garments on a large in-store touchscreen or any iPad, prior to purchase.

“We create our fabrics by sourcing the finest raw materials in the world combined with modern production methods. With Dormeuil cloth, Knot Standard offers garments constructed with fabric at the very height of the quality spectrum,” says Dominic Dormeuil, President of Dormeuil.

“In our mission to continuously reinvent the menswear experience, we are excited to deliver the Knot Standard brand through this unique partnership with Dormeuil from Paris, fabric masters since 1842,” explained John Ballay, Knot Standard CEO.

Founded in 2010 by John Ballay and Matt Mueller, Knot Standard combines a unique high tech approach to old world tailoring. “Knot Standard creates a luxury menswear experience like no other; using trusted stylists, fit technology, and classic tailoring. We create a custom look that is as individual as you,” said the company.

